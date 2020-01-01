Menu

Aℓban AᴣAÏS

SAINT DENIS

En résumé

Conseil

Mes compétences :
Conseil en management
Management
Enseignement universitaire
Ecriture
Stratégie de communication
Analyse stratégique
Leadership
Team building
Gestion de la qualité

Entreprises

  • ISAE - Chef Unité de Formation Langues

    SAINT DENIS maintenant

  • Institut Supérieur de l'Aéronautique et de l'Espace - Professeur

    maintenant

  • Al² Consulting - Management Consulting

    2015 - maintenant

  • Concours Communs Polytechniques - Vice-Président (langues)

    1991 - 2014 Vice-président, membre du conseil d'administration, responsable des langues, jury, examinateur, équipe de plus de 200 personnes

  • Institut National Polytechnique de Toulouse - Directeur du département langues de l'ENSEEIHT

    1989 - 2006

Formations

  • Science Po Toulouse

    Toulouse 2015 - 2016 Master 2

  • Université Toulouse 1 Sciences Sociales UT1 (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 1993 - 1994 licence de droit

    activité professionnelle en parallèle

  • Ecole Normale Supérieure

    Paris 1985 - 1988 Agrégation

  • Université Paul Valery Montpellier 3

    Montpellier 1982 - 1988 Sciences du langage

    activité professionnelle en parallèle

    Licences allemand, français langue étrangère (fle), psychologie; maîtrises lettres, fle; DEA sciences du langage, prép. agrégation d'all.; CRDP - année de stage enseignant du secondaire (Lycée Joffre)

  • Universität Hamburg (Hamburg)

    Hamburg 1974 - 1981 Sociology, social sciences - economy, psychology, politics; philosophy

    activité professionnelle en parallèle

    Philosophische Fakultät - Graduation: "Diplom Soziologe" specialisations - organisations, education, mass media ; trainee at German TV NDR (culture)
    Master in philology
    PhD thesis on "Education at Hamburg School of Arts" (Dr. phil.)

