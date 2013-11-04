Menu

Albéric DURIAUX

L'Horme

Results-oriented products/solution sales and marketing leader with more than 7 years of proven international experience growing business-to-business sales & marketing all across Europe.
Fluent in English, I can also handle light business discussion in Spanish.

Customer and service oriented first, I apply the same thinking in product marketing development that I apply to satisfy the customer needs. Organization, innovation, team-work and ambition are the key success factors and the leitmotiv in my daily life.

Graduated of a Master degree "Marketing Manager & Business Strategy" with a speciality oriented around business engineering, the innovation and the new products & services.

Currently Product & Solution Manager at Haulotte for the European zone.

My Specialities:

Sales
Key Account management
Operational Marketing
Project management
Product management
E-marketing & BtoB Marketing
Events management

My areas of interest:

Sports industry
Cars industry
Construction equipment

I am open to any discussion on that topics, feel free to contact me by e-mail at alberic.duriaux@sfr.fr, by phone 06.20.84.01.69 or via LinkedIn.

Entreprises

  • Haulotte Group - Europe & Africa Marketing Executive

    L'Horme 2016 - maintenant Within the Marketing team of the Europe zone and its 10 subsidiaries. I have for main missions to :

    - Be support for the organization of regional or international events
    - Organize meeting & events for European Key Accounts customers
    - Manage the statistics analysis of the market
    - Set up and manage a Business Intelligence tool
    - Be support of our subsidiaries in terms of communication and sales tools
    - Manage the options requests of our Key Accounts / Update their specifications sheet
    - Be a proactive force of proposal for the improvement of our products roadmap and new products launches

  • Margaritelli - Business & Strategic Marketing Developer

    2015 - 2015 - Analysing questionnaires
    - Writing reports, company brochures and similar documents
    - Organising and hosting presentations and customer visits
    - Assisting with promotional activities
    - Helping to organise market research
    - Usage of Business Model Generation Canvas

  • Studio Solutions Ltd - Sales Assistant (Booking Consultant) & Marketing Executive

    2014 - 2015 - Implementation of the marketing mix (product, price, promotion, placement)
    - Usage of SWOT analysis and ability to asses markets situations
    - Guerilla Marketing and Affiliate Marketing techniques to reach new customers and encourage repeat sales
    - Fundamentals of Search Engine Marketing
    - Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) & Social Media Optimisation (SMO) techniques
    - Landing page & conversion optimisation
    - Effective copy writing
    - Article Marketing
    - Brand Management
    - Understanding the product portfolio and service marketing
    - Look for new strategies to interact with customers.

  • Digit App - Assistant Commercial & Marketing

    Sevrey 2013 - 2014 Stage conventionné de 3 mois du 4 Novembre 2013 au 31 Janvier 2014 sur le thème Prospection/Vente.
    Mes Missions :
    - En charge du Développement Commercial dans l'Est de la France.
    - Prospections téléphoniques et du terrain (seul et en binôme) clients directs.
    - Animations partenaires locaux (opérateur et/ou SSII).
    - Gestion complète du cycle de vente (RDV, négociation et signature).
    - Etre force de proposition pour le développement de l’activité.

  • RPC Superfos - Assistant Ingénieur Production

    2013 - 2013 - Opérateur sur presse (1 mois)
    - Amélioration de poste et suivi de projet (3 mois)
    - Elaboration d'un nouveau système d'approvisionnement des machines en matières premières
    - Création de vidéos et fascicules destinées aux intérimaires

  • MARGARITELLI France - Agent de Maintenance

    2012 - 2012 Parquet standard et de luxe, équipements extérieurs et traverses ferroviaires en bois.

    Maintenance des machines et entretien du site de production

    Suivi de l'implantation d'une nouvelle machine

Formations

  • Idrac Lyon

    Lyon 2016 - 2017 Bac +5 Manager de la stratégie Commerciale

    Diplômé en Septembre 2017

  • ESTA Ecole Superieure Des Technologies Et Des Affaires

    Belfort 2012 - 2016 Chargé d'Affaires Technico-commerciales

    Ingénierie d'Affaires - Marketing BtoB - Commerce - Technologie - Disciplines : 4 axes
    - Economie, gestion.
    - Vente, communication.
    - Culture scientifique et technique.
    - Le management, le marketing et les Ressources Humaines

    Compétences et aptitudes :
    - Capacité à tisser des relations.
    - Grande autonomie fonctionnelle.
    - Double compétence de technicien et commercial.

  • Lycée Emiland Gauthey

    Chalon Sur Saone 2009 - 2012 Bacalauréat Scientifique ( option SVT ) 2012

