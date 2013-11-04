Albéric DURIAUX

Results-oriented products/solution sales and marketing leader with more than 7 years of proven international experience growing business-to-business sales & marketing all across Europe.
Fluent in English, I can also handle light business discussion in Spanish.
Customer and service oriented first, I apply the same thinking in product marketing development that I apply to satisfy the customer needs. Organization, innovation, team-work and ambition are the key success factors and the leitmotiv in my daily life.
Graduated of a Master degree "Marketing Manager & Business Strategy" with a speciality oriented around business engineering, the innovation and the new products & services.
Currently Product & Solution Manager at Haulotte for the European zone.
My Specialities:
Sales
Key Account management
Operational Marketing
Project management
Product management
E-marketing & BtoB Marketing
Events management
My areas of interest:
Sports industry
Cars industry
Construction equipment
I am open to any discussion on that topics, feel free to contact me by e-mail at alberic.duriaux@sfr.fr, by phone 06.20.84.01.69 or via LinkedIn.
Albéric