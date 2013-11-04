Albéric DURIAUX

Results-oriented products/solution sales and marketing leader with more than 7 years of proven international experience growing business-to-business sales & marketing all across Europe.

Fluent in English, I can also handle light business discussion in Spanish.



Customer and service oriented first, I apply the same thinking in product marketing development that I apply to satisfy the customer needs. Organization, innovation, team-work and ambition are the key success factors and the leitmotiv in my daily life.



Graduated of a Master degree "Marketing Manager & Business Strategy" with a speciality oriented around business engineering, the innovation and the new products & services.



Currently Product & Solution Manager at Haulotte for the European zone.



My Specialities:



Sales

Key Account management

Operational Marketing

Project management

Product management

E-marketing & BtoB Marketing

Events management



My areas of interest:



Sports industry

Cars industry

Construction equipment



I am open to any discussion on that topics, feel free to contact me by e-mail at alberic.duriaux@sfr.fr, by phone 06.20.84.01.69 or via LinkedIn.



Albéric