Albert.j.w BOLTENDAL

I'M A DEDICATED ELECTRICAL / INSTRUMENTATION MAN OF 66 HEALTY YEARS ( OLD/JONG) AND LIKE TO GO ON WORKING FOR LONG AS IT IS POSSIBLE.

I WOULD LIKE TO WORK BECAUSE DO NOTHING IS BORING AND A WASTE OF TIME.

ANY AREA IN THE NETHERLANDS / BELGIUM / FRANCE / GERMANY



More information is also on Linkedin but you can always contact me by EMail or phone.



From 9 february til the end of june 2015 ???? i'm super visor E&I and working at AEB a Waste installation compagny in Amsterdam



Mes compétences :

Supervisor Electrical instrumentation

QA&QC Inspecteur

Work preparation Electro Instrumentation

Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel