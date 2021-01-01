Menu

Alexandra FRANCOUAL

BOEIL-BEZING

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • IMMO 64 CIP - Assistante commerciale

    2012 - maintenant

  • ORPI GESTION - Gestionnaire en immobilier

    2009 - 2011

  • ORPI CIEP - Responsable service location

    2006 - 2008

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

