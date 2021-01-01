Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandra TALBOT
Ajouter
Alexandra TALBOT
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Filemaker pro
MySQL
PHP
PhpMyAdmin
FileMaker
JavaScript
Entreprises
FLEXSI
- Consultante - Développeur Filemaker
PARIS
2016 - maintenant
MDP Qualité
- Ingénieur d'Etudes et Developpement
Saint-Georges-d'Oléron (17190)
2006 - 2015
Développement outils de gestion pour geometres experts sous Filemaker.
Keri@nd
- Ingénieur R&D
Rochefort-Sur-Mer
2002 - 2006
Php / MySQL
Satti Informatique
- Stagiaire Developpement
La Rochelle
2002 - 2002
Formations
ProLangues Formation
La Rochelle
2015 - 2016
TOEIC 790 (mai 2016) : opérationnel supérieur
perfectionnement Anglais en milieu professionnel
Université La Rochelle
La Rochelle
2001 - 2002
DESS Ingéniérie des Systèmes Informatique
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen
1999 - 2001
mention Neurosciences
Réseau
Alexandre TALBOT
Brice DUBOIS
Gaylor CORNUAULT
Georges-Edouard TALBOT
Géraldine TALBOT
Hélène TALBOT
Laetitia FRANSQUIN
Mathieu HERMANT
Max TESSIER
Sebastien TRANCHANT