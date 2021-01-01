Menu

Alexandra TALBOT

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Filemaker pro
MySQL
PHP
PhpMyAdmin
FileMaker
JavaScript

Entreprises

  • FLEXSI - Consultante - Développeur Filemaker

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant

  • MDP Qualité - Ingénieur d'Etudes et Developpement

    Saint-Georges-d'Oléron (17190) 2006 - 2015 Développement outils de gestion pour geometres experts sous Filemaker.

  • Keri@nd - Ingénieur R&D

    Rochefort-Sur-Mer 2002 - 2006 Php / MySQL

  • Satti Informatique - Stagiaire Developpement

    La Rochelle 2002 - 2002

Formations

