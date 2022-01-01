Alexandre - Ali ZAREE

Professional Leader with 30 years experience in operation roles (Support, Delivery, Program Mgt) within Telecom and Healthcare industries.



I am a senior business leader with broad experience in Professional Services, Program / Project Management, Account management, Product Go to Market within Healthcare IT and Telecom industry.



Throughout my career I had the privilege to be coached and mentored by great leaders allowing me to build strong capacity and ability in:

-People management, build diverse teams, empower team members to take ownership (lead by example).

-Create an inclusive work environment, where every employee can contribute, and be part of a team driving success.

-Design Implement and Lead Operations team through strategic thinking.

-Develop tactical plans that supports the vision, mission, and goals of the company.

-Deliver Operating Performance, Profitability and Productivity targets.

-Drive service culture and generate impact, leveraging efficiencies in use of technologies, workflows, processes, and innovation.

-Bridge the gaps across different national and corporate cultures. (I have worked locally or remotely in EMEA, APAC, ATAM and USCAN regions).





My Areas of experience and knowledge:



-Service Organization design and Execution

-Shape and Drive Organization Transformation

-Develop and Implement Change Management

-People Management, Coaching, Development

-Stakeholders, CxO relationship Management

-Contract Management

-Define and manage Analytics (KPI, SLA)

-P&L Management & Cost Controls

-B2B - B2C / SaaS, IaaS, PaaS / CRM

-PMO / Program Management

-Pre-Sales, Tender response, Auditions