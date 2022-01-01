Menu

Alexandre - Ali ZAREE

En résumé

Professional Leader with 30 years experience in operation roles (Support, Delivery, Program Mgt) within Telecom and Healthcare industries.

I am a senior business leader with broad experience in Professional Services, Program / Project Management, Account management, Product Go to Market within Healthcare IT and Telecom industry.

Throughout my career I had the privilege to be coached and mentored by great leaders allowing me to build strong capacity and ability in:
-People management, build diverse teams, empower team members to take ownership (lead by example).
-Create an inclusive work environment, where every employee can contribute, and be part of a team driving success.
-Design Implement and Lead Operations team through strategic thinking.
-Develop tactical plans that supports the vision, mission, and goals of the company.
-Deliver Operating Performance, Profitability and Productivity targets.
-Drive service culture and generate impact, leveraging efficiencies in use of technologies, workflows, processes, and innovation.
-Bridge the gaps across different national and corporate cultures. (I have worked locally or remotely in EMEA, APAC, ATAM and USCAN regions).


My Areas of experience and knowledge:

-Service Organization design and Execution
-Shape and Drive Organization Transformation
-Develop and Implement Change Management
-People Management, Coaching, Development
-Stakeholders, CxO relationship Management
-Contract Management
-Define and manage Analytics (KPI, SLA)
-P&L Management & Cost Controls
-B2B - B2C / SaaS, IaaS, PaaS / CRM
-PMO / Program Management
-Pre-Sales, Tender response, Auditions

Entreprises

  • GE Healthcare IT - Senior Cloud Solutions Program Manager

    Technique | Buc (78530) 2010 - maintenant

  • Orange Business Services - IT Program Director

    Technique | Paris (75000) 2005 - 2010

  • GTS-Omnicom Telecom -  Head Of Professional Services and Customer Success

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 2000 - 2005

  • ISDnet Telecom - Director of Professional Services and Customer Success

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 1998 - 2000

  • AT&T-Unisource Communications Services - Regional Manager Professional Services and Customer Success

    Commercial | Paris (75000) 1995 - 1998

  • British Telecom -  Senior Project Manager - Professional Services

    Technique | Paris (75000) 1990 - 1995

  • Softway Telecom - Customer Service Technical Support

    Technique | Paris (75000) 1987 - 1990

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

