Alexandre - Ali ZAREE

Professional Leader with 30 years experience in operation roles (Support, Delivery, Program Mgt) within Telecom and Healthcare industries.
I am a senior business leader with broad experience in Professional Services, Program / Project Management, Account management, Product Go to Market within Healthcare IT and Telecom industry.
Throughout my career I had the privilege to be coached and mentored by great leaders allowing me to build strong capacity and ability in:
-People management, build diverse teams, empower team members to take ownership (lead by example).
-Create an inclusive work environment, where every employee can contribute, and be part of a team driving success.
-Design Implement and Lead Operations team through strategic thinking.
-Develop tactical plans that supports the vision, mission, and goals of the company.
-Deliver Operating Performance, Profitability and Productivity targets.
-Drive service culture and generate impact, leveraging efficiencies in use of technologies, workflows, processes, and innovation.
-Bridge the gaps across different national and corporate cultures. (I have worked locally or remotely in EMEA, APAC, ATAM and USCAN regions).
My Areas of experience and knowledge:
-Service Organization design and Execution
-Shape and Drive Organization Transformation
-Develop and Implement Change Management
-People Management, Coaching, Development
-Stakeholders, CxO relationship Management
-Contract Management
-Define and manage Analytics (KPI, SLA)
-P&L Management & Cost Controls
-B2B - B2C / SaaS, IaaS, PaaS / CRM
-PMO / Program Management
-Pre-Sales, Tender response, Auditions
