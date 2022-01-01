Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre ALMASIO
Ajouter
Alexandre ALMASIO
LES AVENIÈRES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Université Chambéry Savoie
Le Bourget Du Lac
2010 - maintenant
Master Géosciences Appliquées à l'Ingénierie de l'Aménagement
Réseau
Alexandre GIRAUD
Amandine CUNY
Charles BATZENSCHLAGER
Dominique BRUN BELLUT
Emma CHARBONNEAU
Jérémy PAUT
Manon VIEL
Sébastien BAIXAS
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z