Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre BAUDELOCHE
Ajouter
Alexandre BAUDELOCHE
ALENCON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Génie civil
Routes
Travaux publics
Entreprises
Colas Ile De France Normandie - Colas Idfn
- CHEF DE CENTRE
ALENCON
2021 - maintenant
ETABLISSEMENT D'ALENCON
41, RUE LAZARE CARNOT
61 000 ALENCON
Colas
- CHEF DE SECTEUR
Boulogne-Billancourt
2020 - 2020
AGENCE COLAS ALENCON
41, Rue Lazare CARNOT
61 000 ALENCON
Colas
- RESPONSABLE D'EXPLOITATION
Boulogne-Billancourt
2015 - 2020
AGENCE COLAS ALENCON
41, RUE LAZARE CARNOT
61 000 ALENCON
COLAS CENTRE OUEST
- Ingénieur travaux
Boulogne-Billancourt
2009 - 2015
AGENCE COLAS SPAY
"Le Grand Plessis"
72 700 SPAY
Entreprise spécialisée en travaux routiers et réseaux divers
Conducteur de travaux - Responsable lot AU5 du Bus à Haut Niveau de Service Le Mans/Allonnes (TCSP) - 2014/2015
SACER Atlantique (Groupe COLAS)
- Stagiaire Direction Technique et Laboratoire
2009 - 2009
Laboratoire SACER Atlantique de Rennes(35)
Développement de matériaux hydrocarbonés - Participation aux activités d'un laboratoire routier régional
Stage : février 2009 - juin 2009
Formations
Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées
Rennes
2006 - 2009
Génie civil et urbanisme - option travaux publics
IUT
Saint Nazaire
2004 - 2006
Génie civil
Lycée La Mennais
Guerande
2001 - 2004
série scientifique
Réseau
Alexis CORRE
Anne BEUCHER
Charline GRIAUD
Corentin LE JALLE
David BOISDRON
Florent LE BERRE
Forum GRAND OUEST
Mathieu LE GARS
Pascal FERRE
Pierre GOURVENEC