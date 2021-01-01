Menu

Alexandre BAUDELOCHE

ALENCON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Génie civil
Routes
Travaux publics

Entreprises

  • Colas Ile De France Normandie - Colas Idfn - CHEF DE CENTRE

    ALENCON 2021 - maintenant ETABLISSEMENT D'ALENCON
    41, RUE LAZARE CARNOT
    61 000 ALENCON

  • Colas - CHEF DE SECTEUR

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2020 - 2020 AGENCE COLAS ALENCON
    41, Rue Lazare CARNOT
    61 000 ALENCON

  • Colas - RESPONSABLE D'EXPLOITATION

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - 2020 AGENCE COLAS ALENCON
    41, RUE LAZARE CARNOT
    61 000 ALENCON

  • COLAS CENTRE OUEST - Ingénieur travaux

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2015 AGENCE COLAS SPAY
    "Le Grand Plessis"
    72 700 SPAY

    Entreprise spécialisée en travaux routiers et réseaux divers

    Conducteur de travaux - Responsable lot AU5 du Bus à Haut Niveau de Service Le Mans/Allonnes (TCSP) - 2014/2015

  • SACER Atlantique (Groupe COLAS) - Stagiaire Direction Technique et Laboratoire

    2009 - 2009 Laboratoire SACER Atlantique de Rennes(35)

    Développement de matériaux hydrocarbonés - Participation aux activités d'un laboratoire routier régional

    Stage : février 2009 - juin 2009

Formations

Réseau