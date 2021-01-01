Alexandre BETAT

IC Layout Design
Technical leadership, resource & task management of physical design.
- Full-custom layout analog, RF, NVM & IP blocks.
- 28 nm, 22nm SOI, 16 nm finFET.
- High frequency (up to 40Ghz)
- Deliver a chip design from scratch layout to tape out.
- Chip floor planning lead / Top level chip assembly.
- Mix chip integration and IP placement constraints.
- Signal integrity at chip level layout placement.
- Pad ring layout / Power routing.
- Block sizing and pin assignment.
- Analog blocks constraints (device matching, signal sizing, guard ring ...).
- Mixed signal blocks constraints (limit cross talk, signal integrity ...).
- Layout verification (DRC, LVS, DFM).
- IP layout, integration and management
- Digital blocks place and route.
- Revision control and database management. (DesignSync).
- Interface with silicon foundry for tape out.
- Coordinate various activities with process, lithography, packaging, design and CAD groups.
- Tasks, Timing and resources budgeting / management.
- Layout tasks scheduling.
- Layout flow leader.
- Co-ordinate external technical people involved in the project.
- Design-to-fab interface for Tape-out.
- Employee training and improvement.
Specialties:
Computer languages: Skill, Sed, Awk, Shell, Verilog.
Tools : Smash, Eldo, Analog Arist (simulation), ICCraftman, Silicon Ensemble, First Encounter (Place & route), Slam, Virtuoso, VirtuosoXL (Layout), Diva, Calibre, PVS, Assura, Hercule (verification DRC/LVS), Mask Compose, Place (reticle)
Mes compétences :
Microélectronique
Tape Out
Coordinating tasks
Layout analog
Calibre
LVS
DRC
Physical design
Mask Design
Floorplanning
Assura
Scheduling