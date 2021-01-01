Alexandre BETAT

IC Layout Design

Technical leadership, resource & task management of physical design.



- Full-custom layout analog, RF, NVM & IP blocks.

- 28 nm, 22nm SOI, 16 nm finFET.

- High frequency (up to 40Ghz)

- Deliver a chip design from scratch layout to tape out.

- Chip floor planning lead / Top level chip assembly.

- Mix chip integration and IP placement constraints.

- Signal integrity at chip level layout placement.

- Pad ring layout / Power routing.

- Block sizing and pin assignment.

- Analog blocks constraints (device matching, signal sizing, guard ring ...).

- Mixed signal blocks constraints (limit cross talk, signal integrity ...).

- Layout verification (DRC, LVS, DFM).

- IP layout, integration and management

- Digital blocks place and route.

- Revision control and database management. (DesignSync).

- Interface with silicon foundry for tape out.

- Coordinate various activities with process, lithography, packaging, design and CAD groups.



- Tasks, Timing and resources budgeting / management.

- Layout tasks scheduling.

- Layout flow leader.

- Co-ordinate external technical people involved in the project.

- Design-to-fab interface for Tape-out.

- Employee training and improvement.



Specialties:

Computer languages: Skill, Sed, Awk, Shell, Verilog.

Tools : Smash, Eldo, Analog Arist (simulation), ICCraftman, Silicon Ensemble, First Encounter (Place & route), Slam, Virtuoso, VirtuosoXL (Layout), Diva, Calibre, PVS, Assura, Hercule (verification DRC/LVS), Mask Compose, Place (reticle)



Mes compétences :

Microélectronique

Tape Out

Coordinating tasks

Layout analog

Calibre

LVS

DRC

Physical design

Mask Design

Floorplanning

Assura

Scheduling