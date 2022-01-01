Alexandre DE POSSON

Crisis and change management specialist, aiming at a growth process where special care is given to shareholders interest but also to human resources management.

Successful experience in strategical positioning, redeployment and growth strategy in various industries and countries. (Including the full M&A process)

This experience come from an analytical and hands on approach, followed by the implementation of the proposed solutions. Full time dedication to one customer at a time.

Depending on the situation, special care is given to various management aspects (HR, marketing, IS, legal and/or financial. (Alone or by coordinating the specialists)

Imagination, tenacity, empathy, networking, commitment, positivism, team spirit distinguish my style



Mes compétences :

Analytical mind

autonomy

CFS

Dynamism

Motivation

Motivation skills

Teams