Alexandre DELAHAYE

FAURECIA Emissions Control Technologies
- Tube Forming Process Specialist
Bavans2014 - maintenantTube forming process specialist is in charge of all process steps from a straight tube to the final part (Bending, cutting, forming, punching, rolling, ...) He is the first contact of plants and programs North/East Europe for those technologies.
> Support programs, plants and suppliers for process issues or process changes (trouble shooting, support production or suppliers to solve problems, continuous improvement, capacity management, ...)
> Support processes development and improvement, and validate product definitions through design review and program review (Validate technology choices, Ensure product manufacturability,...)
> Ensure development and deployment of process standards, design checklist and guidelines, best practices (Standards and best practices, Standardization, ...)
> Realize and release tooling and equipment specifications.
> Maintain a tooling / equipment database and capacity management (tooling and equipment procurement, identify available capacity, ...)
> Engineering Change Management: Analyze, validate and implement process modifications.
> Support the purchasing organization in developing and assisting tooling and equipment suppliers for all issues related to field of expertise
> Lead special project and assure a successful deployment (capacity project , implementation of new technologies, identify new supplier, ...)
FAURECIA
- Ingénieur de production & industrialisation
2012 - 2014Augsburg - Bavière
In charge of new programs launches (Exhaust systems). the link between R&D in France/Germany and the Germany plant. I have functional responsibilities against our plant program launch team (all departments represented such as Quality, HSE, HR, MNT, Manufacturing Eng., PC & Logistics, IT and FES)
Main tasks are to ensure the plant readiness, technical support during prototype builds (design reviews, manufacturing validation plans), technical requirements + managing suppliers for tooling and machines + acceptance in the plant, run at rate trials to check production feasibility, quality and capacity of the lines + start of production.
FAURECIA
- Ingénieur Production
2011 - 2012VIE- Ingénieur Production en Allemagne
Augsbourg - Bavière
Mission:
-Industrialisation des programmes en usine
-Lancement et suivit des nouveaux programmes
-Ingénieur méthode
Koessler Technologie
- Ingénieur de production stagiaire
2010 - 2010Cinq mois en tant qu’ingénieur de production au sein de l’entreprise koessler Technologie, Babenhausen, Bavière, Allemagne.
Optimisation de chaine de production (équipes, organisation, ateliers, …)
Gestion de projet (mise en place d’une nouvelle production, suivi fournisseurs/clients, …)
Qualité (définition des différentes méthodes de mesures)
Logistique (organisation d’une nouvelle chaine de montage)
NEXTER Munitions
- Ingénieur stagiaire en recherche
Versailles2009 - 2009Deux mois dans le département Métier Munitions de Nexter Munitions BOURGES
Intitulé : Simulation numérique du procédé d’élaboration rapide de matériaux SPS, sous le tutorat de M. Hervé COUQUE
(Mise en corrélation entre les simulations Abaqus et les résultats expérimentaux)
Simulation numérique thermo-électro-mécanique (maillage sous I-Deas, puis exporté pour calcul sur Abaqus en fichier inp.)
Optimisation des données expérimentales (réalisation de fiches d’essais, Visual Basic, …)