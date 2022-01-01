Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Alexandre DESRUMAUX
Alexandre DESRUMAUX
VILLENEUVE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SCIENCES PO LILLE
- Responsable de la scolarité
2016 - maintenant
Université Lille 1
- Chargé de recrutement
Villeneuve d&#39;Ascq
2013 - 2016
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christophe VAN BRUSSEL
Claire LEFEVER
Jérôme HUBERT
Lauriane KOCHMAN
Malika ALLEK
Marie-Alix ROHART
Maryline PATTIN
Peggy COLLETTE
Philipppe NEKOTROTRO
Vincent CHOPIN