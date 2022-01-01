Menu

Alexandre DUBOYS DE LABARRE

Puteaux

En résumé

Currently responsible for the ocean freight transportation for all the goods produced in Asia to the european market at Reckitt Benckiser. I am graduated from the ESCE (ecole superieure du commerce exterieur) an international business school. I have done severale internship in supply chian department at an international level and in different companies (Coty lancaster US, Reckitt Benckiser Germany, SPX Germany).

Mes compétences :
Logistique

Entreprises

  • SDV LI - Global tenders executive

    Puteaux 2014 - maintenant Analize and management of ocean and airfreight European tenders.

  • Reckitt Benckiser - European Logistics Project Manager

    Massy 2011 - 2014 Management of import by sea and air from Asia to European and North American market. management of Worldwide ocean freight tender. Implementation of project aiming to improve flow of transportation and create cost saving.

  • Paris authentic - Touristic guide/ driver

    2010 - 2010 As a touristic guide I was driving customer through Paris in "2CV", showing and explaining the history of the most famous place of the french capital city.

  • Reckitt Benckiser, Germany - Logistic assistant

    2008 - 2008 Management of the freight from all several satelite warehouses to the central warehouse in Germany.

  • Coty USA - Logistic consultant

    2007 - 2007 Evaluating the overall spend of the year in international freight from China and Europe to the US market.

  • SPX, Germany - Intern

    2006 - 2006 Designing the customers pre-order form.
    Study of the internal financial movement in order to implement the GAP financial norm.

Formations

  • University Of Southern Mississippi (Hattiesburg)

    Hattiesburg 2010 - 2010 international business and marketing

    Student exchange program

  • Fachhochschule Rosenheim FH Rosenheim (Rosenheim)

    Rosenheim 2008 - 2008 International business

    Student exchange program

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE COMMERCE EXTERIEUR

    Paris La Défense 2005 - 2010 International business and supply chain

