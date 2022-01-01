Menu

Alexandre DUMONTIER

Eulmont

Mes compétences :
Chef de projet
Chef de projet informatique
Développeur Web
Gestion de projet
HTML
HyperfileSQL
Informatique
Microsoft Server
Microsoft SQL
Microsoft sql server
MySQL
Web
WebDev
Windev
Autonomie
Adaptabilité
Formation professionnelle
Organisation
Rigueur
Formation informatique
Planification de projet
Formation
Cahier des charges
Doctrine
Spécifications fonctionnelles
Planification
Analyse
PostgreSQL
Analyse des besoins
Analyse fonctionnelle
PHP 5
PHP 4
PhpMyAdmin
PHP

Entreprises

  • ASP - Atelier Systèmes de Protection - Ingénieur d'études informatique pôle ERP

    Eulmont 2017 - maintenant Audit des différents services
    Migration de version ERP Divalto
    Activation de modules Divalto et paramétrage
    Personnalisation de Divalto & développements spécifiques
    Rédaction de spécifications fonctionnelles & techniques
    Création d'une application mobile de chiffrage des housses pour les commmerciaux

  • Otodoo - Chef de projet informatique / développeur

    Vandoeuvre les Nancy 2008 - 2017 Merci de me contacter par message privé pour obtenir de plus amples informations.

Formations

Réseau