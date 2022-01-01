Alexandre DUROCHER

By working closely with executives and stakeholders, I demonstrated my ability to drive strategic and operational initiatives to help grow the business and understand its performance. I lead a customer-oriented team (Technical Subject Mater Experts and Business Analysts) which consolidates data all across the organization to deliver dashboards as well as new business data insights for the Retail, Dispensing and Pharma Industries.



Main skills

• Project Management

• BI: Microsoft BI (SSMS, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Power BI), Tableau

• Database: SQL Server (2008R2, 2014), MySQL, Access

• Programming: T-SQL, MDX, VBA Macros, XML, HTML/CSS, PHP, Javascript

• ERP-EDI systems: SAP Business One / Magic xpi Integration Platform

• Service Management: KPI, SLA, ITIL, CMMI



Secondary skills

• CRM & Sales Orders: Microsoft Dynamics CRM / Resco Mobile CRM

• MDM: Airwatch, Apple Configurator

• E-Commerce: Magento



Certifications

* Project Management Professional Certificate Rutgers University

* Certified Scrum Master (CSM) - Scrum Alliance