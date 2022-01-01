Menu

Alexandre DUROCHER

Castres

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

By working closely with executives and stakeholders, I demonstrated my ability to drive strategic and operational initiatives to help grow the business and understand its performance. I lead a customer-oriented team (Technical Subject Mater Experts and Business Analysts) which consolidates data all across the organization to deliver dashboards as well as new business data insights for the Retail, Dispensing and Pharma Industries.

Main skills
• Project Management
• BI: Microsoft BI (SSMS, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, Power BI), Tableau
• Database: SQL Server (2008R2, 2014), MySQL, Access
• Programming: T-SQL, MDX, VBA Macros, XML, HTML/CSS, PHP, Javascript
• ERP-EDI systems: SAP Business One / Magic xpi Integration Platform
• Service Management: KPI, SLA, ITIL, CMMI

Secondary skills
• CRM & Sales Orders: Microsoft Dynamics CRM / Resco Mobile CRM
• MDM: Airwatch, Apple Configurator
• E-Commerce: Magento

Certifications
* Project Management Professional Certificate Rutgers University
* Certified Scrum Master (CSM) - Scrum Alliance

Entreprises

  • Pierre Fabre - Director of Business Intelligence (CRM & Analytics)

    Castres 2017 - maintenant

  • Pierre Fabre - Sr Business Intelligence Analyst

    Castres 2015 - 2016 As a Sr. Business Intelligence Analyst for the IT Department, acted as the primary liaison to lead and coordinate the deployment of a new Analytics platform in order to provide internal teams (Sales, Marketing and Logistics) with daily reports and key metrics.

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
    * Led the full development Life-cycle from requirements gathering through delivery and user adoption.
    * Managed a BI team composed of external consultants (developer, architect) to design a Data Warehouse and deploy SQL Server using Power BI to Self-Service BI with data visualizations.
    * Reduced time to create and maintain reports from several days to hours

  • Pierre Fabre USA - Senior Business Analyst

    2012 - 2014 As a Sr. Business Analyst for the IT Department, acted as the primary liaison to lead and coordinate the integration of new systems.

    KEY PROJECTS
    * CRM Dynamics Online Integration: drafted procedures, designed workflows and data mapping between the CRM and SAP, creation of business rules and update of Standard operating procedures (SOP).
    * E-Commerce integration: designed the data integration workflow between the E-commerce platform (Magento) and SAP. Managed the EDI vendor and liaised with other teams (Digital, Marketing and Finance).
    * Logistics gateway: created a program that integrates every month data from the subsidiary into the main Production Planning platform at the headquarters.

  • Polarys - Business Intelligence Consultant

    Colombes 2012 - 2012 Edit position Business Intelligence Consultant Polarys
    Business Intelligence Consultant
    Company NamePolarys
    Dates EmployedApr 2012 – Oct 2012 Employment Duration7 mos
    LocationRégion de Paris, France
    Served as a Lead EPM Hyperion Consultant at Valeo Reporting Group to administrate and support their Reporting tools and processes on a daily basis.

    KEY ROLES
    * Administered EPM Oracle Hyperion modules (Administrator, Schedules and Reporting)
    * Created and updated Standards Operating Procedures (SOPs)
    * Led the consulting team on site of 3 consultants (2 technical – 1 functional)

  • SoluCom - ITSM Consultant

    puteaux 2011 - 2011 Served as consultant (Delivery and Pre-Sales) to provide expertise in Service Level Agreement (SLA) and IT Best Practices to optimize Vendors Governance using ITIL, CMMI and other best practices.

  • SFR - SLA Project Manager

    2009 - 2010 Acted as a SLA Project Manager during the implementation of new IT Contracts (VERDI project) to improve vendors’ management efficiency and monitor their performances

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
    * Created and led the Weekly Service Level Agreement (SLA) committees composed of Business Units' VPs (10 people) to review contracts and optimize their relationship/governance with IT vendors.
    * Analyzed Service Level Agreement (SLA) and built an action plan to improve each metrics calculation (30% of SLA have been removed, 30% have been redefined)
    * Wrote guidelines on how to manage better the SLAs based on existing IT Frameworks
    * Strong involvement with ITIL, COBIT, CMMI, e-SCM, Function Points

  • Desertours - Software developer

    2009 - 2010 Volunteered as a IT developer to design, build, test and release a Race Management Software for the 4L Trophy, a humanitarian rally across the Moroccan desert.

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
    * Managed the full project life-cycle implementation: design, build and support of the software
    * Developed several modules: Web Registration, On-site check-in, Team tracking, Scoring and Ranking.
    * Handled the full project on spare time and managed an external developer.

  • IQuesta - Web Developer

    PARIS 2 2007 - 2009 Served as a Web developer and liaised directly with Marketing, Management and Sales teams as well as IT partners.

    KEY ACHIEVEMENTS
    * Built personal access on www.iquesta.com for users to register and create a profile, upload resumes, save job searches and apply online.
    * Designed, built and maintained www.handiquesta.com that supports Disability Employment using Web Content Accessibility Guidelines standards (WCAG)
    * Deployed a Business Partners Admin portal (specifications, design and development)

Formations

Réseau