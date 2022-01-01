Alexandre ERNST

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
SAP senior conusltant during more than 10 years with now 3 years as SupplyChain project leader, including A350 program securization in Airbus plant.
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Aéronautique
ERP
SAP
Achat
Gestion de projet
Management
SAP WM
SAP QM
SAP MM
SAP SD
European team management
stakeholder management
stakeholder coordination
SQL
Procurement
SAP ABAP
Merise Methodology
MVS
Logistics
Airframes