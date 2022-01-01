Menu

Alexandre ERNST

Blagnac

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

SAP senior conusltant during more than 10 years with now 3 years as SupplyChain project leader, including A350 program securization in Airbus plant.

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Aéronautique
ERP
SAP
Achat
Gestion de projet
Management
SAP WM
SAP QM
SAP MM
SAP SD
European team management
stakeholder management
stakeholder coordination
SQL
Procurement
SAP ABAP
Merise Methodology
MVS
Logistics
Airframes

Entreprises

  • airbus - Business Relationship Manager

    Blagnac 2018 - maintenant

  • AERNST CONSEILS - SupplyChain Senior Project Manager & SAP Expert

    2013 - maintenant In Airbus, for Procurement Operations: European project manager.
    * Airframe / Materials / Aerostructure Supply Chain improvement ;
    * Multi-Source Project manager (incl. VMI): project setup, stakeholder coordination, tools analysis & enhancement, ICT management... ;
    * Procurement Operation Master Data cleansing leader (focus on SupplyChain SAP master data) ;
    * Saint-Nazaire A350 End-To-End Demand Task Force manager: securization of the A350 ramp-up. Manager of the Task force to ensure SupplyChain ramp-up: project setup, stakeholder management , KPI definition, reporting to program, Subcontracting selection & onboarding, coordination of all local initiatives jeopardizing Task Force. 2-3 days per week onsite in order to effectively drive & coordinate all involved teams. Audits & re-prioritization of other projects

  • AERNST CONSEILS - SAP senior consultant & project manager

    2009 - 2012 In Airbus, for ICT: European SAP consultant & team manager: external development bundle, external architects ;
    * Expertise consulting on modules MM/WM/QM/SD ;
    * Cross-subsidiaries & European project leader on several subjects: Supplier Kits ; Free Issue ; Reject flows / VMI (Vendor Managed Inventory)

  • AERNST CONSEILS - SAP senior consultant

    2007 - 2008 In Airbus, for ICT:
    * Expertise consulting on modules MM/WM/QM/SD ;
    * European team management & project lead on multiple subjects: ordering, contracts, warehousing...

  • Sogeti - SAP consultant

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2004 - 2007 * Deployment, customizing, debug & specifications on module MM/WM/QM ;
    * Project SupplyChain & Warehouse Management (Route06), re-engineering, new harmonized solutions, improvement of Long Range Cabin & Cargo equipment logistics flows.
    * Management of SAP consultants' pool (12 people). Coordination of activities, hiring of new resources, RFP & pre-sales...

  • Sogeti - Junior SAP consultant

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2001 - 2003 * Deployment of modules MM/WM/QM/SD ;
    * Leader of several projects: shelf life, tracking of parcels, shipping deployment...

  • Akka Technologies - Développeur

    Paris 2000 - 2000 Miscellaneous junior jobs:
    * creation of the intranet web site
    * CNRS: Intranet web site to manage and record laboratories incidents & accidents
    * ATR: MVS / CICS development to manage spare parts

  • Silogic - Analyste-Développeur

    2000 - 2001 Aérospatiale BDI/G - Interface équipement SAP :
    - Analyse et développement
    - Cobol, MVS, DB2, ABAP

Formations