Alexandre EROVIC

NEMESIS is specialized in the area of SAP, Business Intelligence, Big Data and New Information/Communication Technologies .



NEMESIS manages complex SAP implementations on a global scale, for more than 200 of the Europe’s leading enterprises in challenging and heavily-regulated industries, such as healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, automotive and beyond.



Founded more than 15 years ago, NEMESIS has built a base of expertise unmatched by any other independent SAP service provider.

We provide one of the industry’s most advanced SAP hosting platforms, and our service portfolio includes expert application management across all deployment environments: on-premise; hosted; and private, public and hybrid cloud.

We also provide an award-winning governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solution, ControlPanelGRC®, for comprehensive compliance automation of SAP environments.



NEMESIS ’s success is driven by a client-centric business model called The NEMESIS Way.

The NEMESIS Way enables us to support clients ranging from mid-market companies to the world’s largest enterprises on a global scale, with local-caliber service.

With enterprises confronting complex decisions around staffing, budgets, upgrades and cloud computing, The NEMESIS Way gives our clients a smooth, low-risk path to the SAP future.



Mes compétences :

Recrutement informatique