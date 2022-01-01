Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre FERNANDEZ
Ajouter
Alexandre FERNANDEZ
Cannes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Davis France
- Commercial
Cannes
2002 - maintenant
Formations
Bac Professionel (Cannes)
Cannes
1999 - 2001
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel