Alexandre FOURTICQ

Mes compétences :
Java
Git
Gestion de projet
Firewall
Leadership
Sécurité
Scrum master
ANT
Java Platform
Protocole TCP/IP
Entreprises
Intel
- Software Development Manager
Meudon2014 - maintenant• Receives assignments in the form of objectives and determines how to
use resources to meet schedules and goals. Directs activities of local
team of engineers
• May have matrixed manager responsibility for engineers in other
locations.
• Collaborates with other functional groups to define and execute
product completion strategies
• Continually reassesses and updates processes and procedures to
improve coverage, effectiveness, and efficiency
• Creates project roadmaps and schedule estimation and continually
reassesses to ensure timely product RTW or project completion
• Provides accurate tracking and reporting of all team activities to
senior management.
• Provides guidance and leadership to team
• Provides hands on involvement with team members to ensure deep
understanding of product
• Facilitates reviews and inspections of project planning documents
and related artifacts
McAfee
- Scrum Master, Team Lead
2014 - 2014
Stonesoft
- Team Leader / Scrum Master, Software Developer
1999 - 2014Stonesoft
Public Company; SFT1V; Computer & Network Security industry
November 1999 – Present (11 years)