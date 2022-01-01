Menu

Alexandre FOURTICQ

Meudon

Java
Git
Gestion de projet
Firewall
Leadership
Sécurité
Scrum master
ANT
Java Platform
Protocole TCP/IP

  • Intel - Software Development Manager

    Meudon 2014 - maintenant • Receives assignments in the form of objectives and determines how to
    use resources to meet schedules and goals. Directs activities of local
    team of engineers
    • May have matrixed manager responsibility for engineers in other
    locations.
    • Collaborates with other functional groups to define and execute
    product completion strategies
    • Continually reassesses and updates processes and procedures to
    improve coverage, effectiveness, and efficiency
    • Creates project roadmaps and schedule estimation and continually
    reassesses to ensure timely product RTW or project completion
    • Provides accurate tracking and reporting of all team activities to
    senior management.
    • Provides guidance and leadership to team
    • Provides hands on involvement with team members to ensure deep
    understanding of product
    • Facilitates reviews and inspections of project planning documents
    and related artifacts

  • McAfee - Scrum Master, Team Lead

    2014 - 2014

  • Stonesoft - Team Leader / Scrum Master, Software Developer

    1999 - 2014 Stonesoft
    Public Company; SFT1V; Computer & Network Security industry
    November 1999 – Present (11 years)

    + Third-Party Management (StoneGate™ Management Center)

    - Syslog Log Normalization & Mapping
    - WELF/CLF
    - SNMP query, SNMP Trap
    - MIB import, OID resolving

    http://www.stonesoft.com/en/products/smc/3rd_party_management/

    + Log Browsing and Filtering (StoneGate™ Management Center)

    - developed Swing based data-browser, GUI platform framework and utility widgets.
    - defined GUI strategy as a member User interface usability task force.

    http://www.stonesoft.com/en/products/smc/log_browsing/

    + StoneGate™ Management Center

    - Java, JDBC, Swing

