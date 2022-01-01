Menu

Alexandre FRENKEL

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

I am experienced in important IT Transformations and Operations for large companies, involving Team and Customer Management, Datacenter, Virtualization technologies and Cloud, Server, Storage, Network, Monitoring, Back-up and Scheduling. I have performed Management, Definition and Implementation of Operational Teams, IT Projects, IT Processes, IT Business Cases, IT Services catalogs, IO provider or vendor contracts and Outsourced team. I have also contributed to IT Strategy definition and implementation for large IT department companies.

Mes compétences :
Data Center
Capacity Planning
Ingénieur
Virtualization
IT Strategy
IT Service Management
Project Management
IT Transformation
Siebel
Data Centre
Transition management
Infrastructure design
Cost estimation
Back office
VMware
Team Management
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Large Companies
Invoicing
Infrastructure implementation
Customer Management
Consolidations
Capacity management
Business Development

Entreprises

  • Accenture-Post-Trading Processing - New actor

    2013 - 2014 New actor in the Capital Markets sector

    Mission:
    Post trade processing back office transformation with implementation and deployment of a new Information System

    Role Description:
    IT Transformation Manager
    * Infrastructure definition and cost estimation for sales team opportunities
    * Vendors and Services Provider Management for IO contracting support
    * IO Request for proposal (RFP) requirements definition and feedbacks management
    * IO provider management and selection contribution during IO RFP
    * IT business cases definition and presentation for top management
    * IT change request definition and presentation for top management
    * Project activities, workload and cost estimation definition and follow-up
    * Architecture definition and set-up for Data Center, IT Infrastructure and Connectivity
    * Environments provisioning and management (Server, OS, Middleware, Database)
    * IO resources management for setup and services support on environments
    * Infrastructure Operations setup (Scheduling, Monitoring, Back-Up)
    * Business Continuity / Disaster Recovery implementation
    * Run team handover and transition management ;

  • GDF-SUEZ - Global Leader

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2012 Mission:
    Infrastructure Transformation and IT Shared Service Centre Optimization following company split in two different companies to be aligned with European laws and then fusion with another one to strength its market position

    Role Description:
    Operational Team Lead of 6 resources and Project manager for the Datacenter Hosting and Capacity management in France

    * Defining goals and activities scope for the team ;
    * Giving priorities, instructions and evaluations for the team ;
    * Dealing with alerts and problems from team member ;
    * Animating a positive dynamic within the team ;
    * Managing resources, planning, activities definition and coordination ;
    * Monitoring activity trough monthly dashboard ;
    * Reporting activity, enhancements propositions and actions plan to steering committees
    * Responsible of operational feedbacks and requirements during provider committees
    * Managing existing Datacenter integration in the team scope
    * Managing implementation of new dual Datacenter implementation in the team scope
    * Managing dozen of infrastructure projects for business needs
    * Managing important infrastructure requests or tools implementation
    * Defining, implementing and managing :
    * Invoicing validation process
    * Contract maintenance assets
    * Service catalog
    * Capacity planning
    * Project cost estimator
    * Inventories process
    * Requests and incidents process ;

  • Société Générale - Global Leader

    PARIS 2008 - 2008 Mission:
    Datacenter consolidation assessment

    Role Description:
    IT Architect and Consultant
    * Infrastructure VMware last version demonstrations within test environments
    * Organization and consolidation of workshops inputs for the different SI entities
    * Definition of Virtualization platform administration and user guide books
    * Roadmap-Map definition and presentation ;

  • Veolia Water Systems - Global Leader

    Paris 2008 - 2008 Global Leader in the Water Provisioning sector

    Mission:
    Infrastructure implementation and performance test for ERP project

  • Ricoh - Global Leader

    Rungis 2008 - 2008 Mission:
    Siebel version upgrade and Migration within a virtualized infrastructure

    Role Description:
    IT Architect and Consultant
    * Sizing and implementation of a virtualized VMware infrastructure ;
    * Contribution to upgrade and migrate the current Siebel environments ;

  • Accenture - Consultant

    Paris 2007 - maintenant Consultant Accenture en Technologies depuis 7 ans

  • Accenture Technology Consulting - Consultant IT

    2007 - maintenant

  • Carlson Wagonlit - Global Leader

    2007 - 2007 Global Leader in the Travel Business sector

    Mission:
    Major application replatforming

  • ECE - Projet de fin d’Etude

    BORDEAUX 2007 - 2007 Janvier 2007 Paris

    Conception, caractérisation et simulation d’un réseau « Opérateur à
    infrastructure » sous OPNET : interconnexion de réseaux hétérogènes (FO, GSM, GPRS, UMTS, Wifi, WIMAX, Réseaux satellitaires …)

  • Accenture - Analyste (Stage de fin d'étude)

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Février/Août 2007 Paris

    - Etude sur le streaming d'application, la virtualisation et les clients légers
    - Elaboration et mis en place d'un outil de test des nouvelles solutions de virtualisation, de sécurité de l'environnement de travail et de collaboration
    - Test et évaluation d'une solution Alcatel-Lucent pour le Service Oriented Architecture (SOA)

  • EXIPtel - Chef de produit

    2006 - 2006 Mai/Août 2006 Paris

    - Gestion de l’offre LAN3G (UMTS/HSDPA) en partenariat avec SFR - Développement et test du prototype
    - Elaboration du marketing, étude de marché
    - Création d’un outil de gestion et mise en place de la chaîne logistique

  • Cartier SA - Assistant Réseau

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Juillet/Août 2005

    -Travail en équipe sur le réseau interne de l’entreprise (Ethernet, TCP/IP)

Formations

Réseau