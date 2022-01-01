Alexandre FRENKEL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
I am experienced in important IT Transformations and Operations for large companies, involving Team and Customer Management, Datacenter, Virtualization technologies and Cloud, Server, Storage, Network, Monitoring, Back-up and Scheduling. I have performed Management, Definition and Implementation of Operational Teams, IT Projects, IT Processes, IT Business Cases, IT Services catalogs, IO provider or vendor contracts and Outsourced team. I have also contributed to IT Strategy definition and implementation for large IT department companies.
Mes compétences :
Data Center
Capacity Planning
Ingénieur
Virtualization
IT Strategy
IT Service Management
Project Management
IT Transformation
Siebel
Data Centre
Transition management
Infrastructure design
Cost estimation
Back office
VMware
Team Management
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Large Companies
Invoicing
Infrastructure implementation
Customer Management
Consolidations
Capacity management
Business Development