Alexandre FRENKEL

I am experienced in important IT Transformations and Operations for large companies, involving Team and Customer Management, Datacenter, Virtualization technologies and Cloud, Server, Storage, Network, Monitoring, Back-up and Scheduling. I have performed Management, Definition and Implementation of Operational Teams, IT Projects, IT Processes, IT Business Cases, IT Services catalogs, IO provider or vendor contracts and Outsourced team. I have also contributed to IT Strategy definition and implementation for large IT department companies.



Mes compétences :

Data Center

Capacity Planning

Ingénieur

Virtualization

IT Strategy

IT Service Management

Project Management

IT Transformation

Siebel

Data Centre

Transition management

Infrastructure design

Cost estimation

Back office

VMware

Team Management

Microsoft Visio

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Large Companies

Invoicing

Infrastructure implementation

Customer Management

Consolidations

Capacity management

Business Development