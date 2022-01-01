Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre FRERET
Ajouter
Alexandre FRERET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Barclays Capital
- VIce President
PARIS
2011 - maintenant
Societe Generale CIB London Branch
- Project Management Officer
2009 - 2011
Capgemini
- Stagiaire
SURESNES
2008 - 2008
Calyon Tokyo
- Stagiaire
2007 - 2007
Association Informatique de Centrale Marseille
- Président
2006 - 2007
EADS Astrium
- Stagiaire
Blagnac
2006 - 2006
Ministère de l'Education Nationale
- Stagiaire
Paris
2004 - 2004
Formations
Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP
Chatenay Malabry
2007 - 2008
Centrale Paris - Management des Systèmes d'Information
Ecole Centrale
Marseille
2005 - 2008
Réseau
Cédric ALLIBERT
Christophe DELHOMELLE
_emmanuel _NAUDIN
Eric BIARD
Gaël DUCULTY
Ismaeil ABOULJAMAL
Jaubart JONATHAN
Jean-Christophe LAVOCAT
Marjorie VIALIS
Thierry GAUTRON