Alexandre GARRETT

PARIS

LOOKING FOR AN INTERNSHIP
Currently completing a MSc in Finance at ESSEC Business School.
I am an enthusiastic go-getter with a true passion for work in the finance industry.
I am motivated, optimistic with a great work ethic.

Mes compétences :
Comptabilité générale
Microsoft Excel
Analyse financière
Management
Gestion de budgets
XML
Visual Basic for Applications
Summit Financial Software
SQL
Reuters Kondor+
Matlab
Java
C Programming Language
Mathématiques financières
Bloomberg Software
Team Management
Risk Analysis
Reuters Financial Applications
Responsible for budget management
Python Programming
Fixed Income
Econometrics
Derivatives

Entreprises

  • Plastium - Strategy Analyst

    2015 - 2015 Working with CEO, supervisors, managers, researchers...

    • New French plastics processing cluster offering services to public and private organizations
    • Researched and analyze industry trends while developing an effective business strategy
    • Developed the strategy roadmap and the action plan
    • Presented ideas to a group of Plastium members twice during duration

  • CIC - Business Analyst

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Working with project managers, traders, business analysts...

    • Assisted in developing structured products on Kondor, collaborated with the different jobs of the trading room to analyze the needs
    • Collected and analyzed data to identify operational processes inefficiencies, developed a CRM application for processing invoices from trading platforms and data services subscriptions
    • Optimized processes using VBA, identified and developed controls to ensure all risks are highlighted, which resulted in reducing the processing time tasks by a factor of 5
    • Updated and helped translations of English operating procedures (Bloomberg, Reuters...)

  • Le Groupe La Poste - Management Controller

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 2012 - 2012 Working with managers, postal workers, customers...

    • Analyzed information of the customer service department
    • Delivered mail to appropriate houses while sorting mail

  • Mairie de Neuilly-sur-Seine - Worker Internship

    2009 - 2009 Working with skilled workers.

    • Aided in road construction and repair for approximately 40 hours per week
    • Operated under safety guidelines set forth by company

Formations

  • Essec (Singapore)

    Singapore 2016 - maintenant Master

    • Advanced Options
    • Advanced Derivatives
    • Fixed Income
    • Portfolio Theory & Investment Analysis
    • Financial Econometrics
    • Probability & Stochastic Processes
    • Macroeconomics & Microeconomics

  • Saginaw Valley State University

    Saginaw 2015 - 2016 Semestre d'échange

    • Environmental Economics
    • International Economics
    • Investment Strategy
    • Auditing

  • Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieurs

    Lille 2015 - 2016 Ingénieur

    • Financial Products
    • Financial Analysis
    • Risk Management
    • Financial Mathematics
    • Banking and Insurance Regulations

  • Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieurs ITI

    Lille 2013 - 2015 Master

    • Computer Programming (C, C++, Java, VBA...)
    • Project Management Tools
    • Writing of Specifications
    • Software Modeling

  • Classes Préparatoires Saint-Pierre

    Lille 2011 - 2013 License

Réseau