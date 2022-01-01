Menu

Alexandre GERVEZ

Courbevoie

Entreprises

  • Thales - Project Director

    Courbevoie 2013 - maintenant Responsible for the design, delivery and commissioning of the signalling, ATP, Scada, ATS, Telecom and ticketing systems of the Metro Los Teques project (Caracas Metro network).

  • Siemens Transportation Systems - SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER

    Saint-Denis 2007 - 2013 Project Manager for signaling and train control system using CBTC technology:
    - New York PATH Re-signaling project since March 2011
    - São Paulo Line 4 project from June 2008 until February 2011
    - Budapest Metro Line 4 project from June 2008 until September 2009

    Main Responsibilities:
    - Coordination of the projects activities all along the verification and validation process: system and equipment design, hardware qualification and manufacturing,
    software development, in-plant tests, operation and maintenance, RAMS
    - Responsible for the profit and loss (Budget up to 45 M€, depending on the project)
    - Management of the project core team and stakeholders in order to meet the project targets (quality, cost and delay)
    - Leadership of the interfaces with the other consortium members (Rolling stock, Telecom, Interlocking) or the customer (civil work, Scada, Energy)
    - Contract management (FIDIC, public or private contract depending on the project)

    Main Achievements:
    - PATH project design phase finalized on December 2011
    - Start of revenue service of São Paulo L4 on May 2010 (first metro driverless system in South America)
    - Establishment permit granted for Budapest M4 on August 2009

    BID MANAGER for Metro Driverless Solution (CBTC) - From June 07 to June 08 –
    Responsible for São Paulo Lines 1/2/3, Singapore DTL and CPTM Line 8/10/11 offers:
    - Coordination of the offer from the business model definition, technical and contractual gap analysis, cost estimation, until management validation and delivery
    - Technical clarification and economical negotiation with partners/customer

  • MI-GSO - Groupe Alten - PROGRAM MANAGER

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2007 Program Manager for the industrialization of the Peugeot 207 CC
    - Establishment of the manufacturing program fulfilling product/process convergence
    and cost targets (Prototype phase in Velizy, pre-production phase in Madrid plant until start of commercial production)
    - Management of the prototype and pre-series process: definition of the cars and qualifying/testing mock-up, follow-up of the critical supplies and logistic flow.
    - Progress follow-up: daily meeting for confirmation of the day after production, reception of car or mock-up from internal customer (Brand, conception, quality).

  • TMS ARITEX – VINCI GROUP - PROJECT MANAGER

    2004 - 2005 Project Manager for the Peugeot 207 rear frame welding line of PSA Madrid Manufacturing Plant
    - Responsible for the fulfillment of contract: schedule, quality and welding line performances (availability, productivity, ergonomic, safety)
    - Responsible for the operational and financial margin (6,5 M€)
    - Coordination of project activities, from study until start of revenue service
    - Responsible for the G9 Sevelnord and A7 Madrid offers (budget up to 25 M€)

  • Alstom - PROJECT SOURCING MANAGER / DEPUTY PROJECT MANAGER

    Saint Ouen 1999 - 2003 Tren Tram Alicante Project, 9 trains (June 01 – Dec 03)
    - Project team management (engineering, finance, planning, quality, industrialization) and sourcing management
    - Co-parts company follow-up (bogie, traction, maintenance)
    - Risk management, time management and contract management. Reporting and budget follow-up (40 M€)

    Barcelona tramway Projects, 19 Citadis trains (Sept 00 – June 01)
    - Project Sourcing Management: definition of the sourcing strategy, ensure QCD results and back to back policy, budget follow-up
    - Costing Management: definition and follow-up of specific actions aiming at decreasing production cost (activities outsourced, activities/supplies merged with other Citadis projects).

    Warsaw Metro Project, 18 Metropolis trains (April 99 – Sept 00)
    - Main equipment negotiation and suppliers follow-up (10 M€)
    - Local content implementation: localization of European suppliers in Poland, settlement of the purchaser team in Poland (3 months mission in Katowice, Poland), logistic and customs clearance management

Formations

  • IAE

    Nantes 1998 - 1999 DESS

  • Université De Montréal - Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 1997 - 1998 Programme d'échange avec l'École des Mines

    TItulaire d'une bourse de mérite de l'agence francophone pour l'enseignement supérieur et la recherche (AUPELF_UREF)

  • Ecole Des Mines E.M.A.

    Ales 1994 - 1997 Ingénieur

