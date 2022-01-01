Alexandre GERVEZ

-
Thales
- Project Director
Courbevoie
2013 - maintenant
Responsible for the design, delivery and commissioning of the signalling, ATP, Scada, ATS, Telecom and ticketing systems of the Metro Los Teques project (Caracas Metro network).
-
Siemens Transportation Systems
- SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER
Saint-Denis
2007 - 2013
Project Manager for signaling and train control system using CBTC technology:
- New York PATH Re-signaling project since March 2011
- São Paulo Line 4 project from June 2008 until February 2011
- Budapest Metro Line 4 project from June 2008 until September 2009
Main Responsibilities:
- Coordination of the projects activities all along the verification and validation process: system and equipment design, hardware qualification and manufacturing,
software development, in-plant tests, operation and maintenance, RAMS
- Responsible for the profit and loss (Budget up to 45 M€, depending on the project)
- Management of the project core team and stakeholders in order to meet the project targets (quality, cost and delay)
- Leadership of the interfaces with the other consortium members (Rolling stock, Telecom, Interlocking) or the customer (civil work, Scada, Energy)
- Contract management (FIDIC, public or private contract depending on the project)
Main Achievements:
- PATH project design phase finalized on December 2011
- Start of revenue service of São Paulo L4 on May 2010 (first metro driverless system in South America)
- Establishment permit granted for Budapest M4 on August 2009
BID MANAGER for Metro Driverless Solution (CBTC) - From June 07 to June 08 –
Responsible for São Paulo Lines 1/2/3, Singapore DTL and CPTM Line 8/10/11 offers:
- Coordination of the offer from the business model definition, technical and contractual gap analysis, cost estimation, until management validation and delivery
- Technical clarification and economical negotiation with partners/customer
-
MI-GSO - Groupe Alten
- PROGRAM MANAGER
Boulogne-Billancourt
2005 - 2007
Program Manager for the industrialization of the Peugeot 207 CC
- Establishment of the manufacturing program fulfilling product/process convergence
and cost targets (Prototype phase in Velizy, pre-production phase in Madrid plant until start of commercial production)
- Management of the prototype and pre-series process: definition of the cars and qualifying/testing mock-up, follow-up of the critical supplies and logistic flow.
- Progress follow-up: daily meeting for confirmation of the day after production, reception of car or mock-up from internal customer (Brand, conception, quality).
-
TMS ARITEX – VINCI GROUP
- PROJECT MANAGER
2004 - 2005
Project Manager for the Peugeot 207 rear frame welding line of PSA Madrid Manufacturing Plant
- Responsible for the fulfillment of contract: schedule, quality and welding line performances (availability, productivity, ergonomic, safety)
- Responsible for the operational and financial margin (6,5 M€)
- Coordination of project activities, from study until start of revenue service
- Responsible for the G9 Sevelnord and A7 Madrid offers (budget up to 25 M€)
-
Alstom
- PROJECT SOURCING MANAGER / DEPUTY PROJECT MANAGER
Saint Ouen
1999 - 2003
Tren Tram Alicante Project, 9 trains (June 01 – Dec 03)
- Project team management (engineering, finance, planning, quality, industrialization) and sourcing management
- Co-parts company follow-up (bogie, traction, maintenance)
- Risk management, time management and contract management. Reporting and budget follow-up (40 M€)
Barcelona tramway Projects, 19 Citadis trains (Sept 00 – June 01)
- Project Sourcing Management: definition of the sourcing strategy, ensure QCD results and back to back policy, budget follow-up
- Costing Management: definition and follow-up of specific actions aiming at decreasing production cost (activities outsourced, activities/supplies merged with other Citadis projects).
Warsaw Metro Project, 18 Metropolis trains (April 99 – Sept 00)
- Main equipment negotiation and suppliers follow-up (10 M€)
- Local content implementation: localization of European suppliers in Poland, settlement of the purchaser team in Poland (3 months mission in Katowice, Poland), logistic and customs clearance management