Menu

Alexandre GIBERTI

Paris

En résumé

Current:

Emir implementation at Amundi (Clearing / Trade reporting / Non cleared trades)

Key skills:

Murex 2.1, Murex 3.1, Front Office, Back Office, eTradepad, Implementation, Testing, Migration, Configuration, Workflow, Confirmation, Deliverable, Trade Validation, XML, FPML, One stop processing, Processing, Post Trade Workflow, Markit Trade Manager implementation, 1st and 2nd line support

Specialties:

Products:

Capital Markets, IRD, FX, FI, MM, Credit

Technical Skills:

VB, HTML, XML, FPML, SQL, Unix, Sybase, XSL, XMLF, XMLFBM

Contact:

alexandre.giberti(at)gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Accounting
Back Office
Basic
CALYPSO
Capital Markets
CDS
Crystal reports
front office
HTML
IRD
Microsoft SQL
Microsoft Visual Basic
MUREX
Smart
Sybase
Testing
UNIX
XML

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas - Murex FO commodities

    Paris 2015 - maintenant

  • Natixis Asset Management - Murex Consultant

    Paris Cedex 13 2015 - 2015

  • Amundi - Murex Business Analyst

    Paris 2013 - 2015 → Amundi , Paris

    • 1st and 2nd level of support BO / MO Murex.

    • Emir implementation / Clearing / Trade reporting / Non cleared trades.

    • Project Markit Trade Manager (MTM) / Clearing configuration in Murex (Workflow build -cleared + bilateral / connection with MTM - DTCC / Fpml transformation / MQ configuration).

  • Excelian - Analyst at Murex Paris

    Paris 2010 - 2013 → Assignement 1 – Unicredit, London 15/05/10 to 30/11/10 (6 months)

    • Mission: Worked on the migration and configuration of a Front Office credit system - Atlas to Murex CRD 3.1.20.5 across a host of credit products (CDS, CRDI, PCDS, SCDO and Zero Coupon SCDO).

    • Helped to conduct various testing with different areas of the bank: risk, accounting and back office.

    • Reporting, tracking and fixing defects on HP Quality Center.

    • Credit event process.

    • Worked on the development of E-Tradepad pricing templates.

    • Creation of deployment procedures.




    → Assignement 2 – UniCredit, London 14/03/11 to 24/06/11 (3 months)

    • Mission: Junior FO - Support BA.

    • Murex STP testing - Monitoring trades in Murex workflow with differents parameters and tracking errors.

    • Xstream connectivity testing with Murex.

    • Creation of a document about the global market data flow to Murex.

    • Murex environment update checks




    → Assignement 3 – Excelian, London 27/06/11 to 11/11/11.

    • Internal projects.

    • Smart team support.

    • Testing on Smart-R (Excelian's reconciliation engine) and Smart-T (Excelian's automated online testing and test data submission tool)




    → Assignement 4 – Murex, Paris 14/11/11 to 31/12/12

    • Team CES green.

    • Customer Evolution Services - Processing.

    • Settlement workflow build + technical design doc on MX3.1.

    • Client support.

    • MTek training:

    - Global Operating Model + Close Down
    - MX.3 Core Modules
    - MX.3 Installation, Monitoring & Batch Processing
    - Post-Trade workflow : Workflow manager overview
    - Post-Trade workflow : Technical Design
    - Post-Trade workflow : Build
    - Accounting Module



    → Assignement 5 – Murex, Paris 04/05/12 to present.

    • Client Delivery Services (CDS) - BO & Processing.

    • Working on a pre-packaged solution of MX for Treasury activities.

    • Trade validation - configuration (workflow, OSP, UDFs) & unit testing

    • Confirmations - configuration (workflow, OSP, UDFs) & unit testing

    • Settlement - configuration (workflow, OSP, UDFs) & unit testing

  • Credit Agricole CIB - N&L Liquidity Forecast

    Montrouge 2009 - 2010 → Mission: In charge of reconciliation, monitoring and providing cash flows forecast to the Treasury desk (all currencies) in order to square our different clearer accounts.

    • Providing forecast of exogenous liquidity, at the frequency and horizon needed.

    • Processing of outgoing and incoming swift flows from global emerging markets (GEM), Dollar US, and British pound sterling with Calypso GPS software.

    • Determination of net cash and grading scales forecast.

    • Flow allocation.

    • Control and reconciliation between management / accounting realized and forecast.

    • Transversal Cash Management (FO/BO).

    • Detection and warning of incidents. Tracking errors in forecasting in order to refine forecasting framework.

    • Issuing tracking and fixing them related to users and MOE / MOA.

  • Caceis Luxembourg - Financial Report Officer

    Paris 2007 - 2007 → Mission: Realisation and analysis of financial reports (FRS, IFRS, LUXGAP standards) for UCITS administrated by CACEIS Luxembourg.

    • Control Customer portfolio treasury.

    • Analysis of portfolio evolution and performance rate calculation.

    • Monitoring compliance with customer constraints.

    • Adjustment of differences between management and accounting for audit certification.

    • Configure Co-Reporter software.

  • Efficience 3 - Assistant project manager

    Reims 2005 - 2005 → Mission: Assisting project manager for market research.

    • Creation of Access data base for the surveys.

    • Management of 4 to 10 investigators around phone surveys.

    • Processing Access database of surveys results and creation of final reports.

  • Tele Video Espace - Branch assistant

    2004 - 2005 → Mission: Implementation of new business.

    • Data base management for Télé Vidéo Espace website.

Formations

Réseau