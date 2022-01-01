Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Alexandre GNAKALE
Ajouter
Alexandre GNAKALE
GAGNOA
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AG SERVICES
- GERANT
maintenant
KUYO PIPELINE
- DIRECTEUR GENERAL / INTERIM
2013 - maintenant
KUYO PIPELINE
- DIRECTEUR TECHNIQUE
2012 - maintenant
SIR
- Responsable Maintenance
1980 - 2000
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Akingénierie AKI
Assamoi JEAN CYRILLE
Christian Lazare SOPY LAKPA
Directeur MARKETING
Djeneba SYLLA
Isaac ADIATU
Jean-Paul AHOUSSI
Sonde Pierre OMPLOU
Zéba Brigitte DIOMANDÉ