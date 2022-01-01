Menu

Alexandre GOUREL DE SAINT PERN

CUREPIPE

En résumé

Innovative Business Developer, General Manager and Director – Group International Operations with more than 15 years of experience at the International level, including 5 years of expatriation in Africa on behalf of ECOLAB EXPORT GmbH. Strong strategic thinker, operational manager and team builder. Cluster re-engineering, Structural, Operational, Product-management and export distribution management experiences. Strong experience in the setting-up and creation of Profit centers and international platforms. Strong ability to built sustainable and profitable businesses. Problem solver being a leader and doer rather than a follower.

Entreprises

  • Poivre Corporate Services Ltd - Director - Group International Operations

    2010 - maintenant Poivre Corporate Services is the Group Executive Office for a family group of companies whose global head offices is located in Mauritius, group which comprises of a workforce of 1250 employees with an annual turnover of more than US$ 200 million per year.

    PCS acts as a catalyst and consultant expert at both local and international levels for all the companies belonging to our Group with regards to their financial, business & investment growth strategies and objectives.

    o My reporting line is directly with the Chairman and owner of our Group
    o Created the International Arm of the entire Organization as well as encompassed and lead the re-engineering of our organizational structure into a leaned Clusterised Group, with 9 clearly defined areas of expertise (Petroleum Services, Sugar Technologies, Health & Life Sciences, Textile Care, Trading, Automotive, Green Technologies, Industrial & engineering, Strategic & Investment).

    o Defined the most adequate International Operating and Shareholding models while regrouping and managing all our overseas subsidiaries (China, Hong Kong, Madagascar, New Caledonia, Reunion island, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa & Sierra Leone).
    o Defined and implemented our Group International Development strategies while aiming at a focused international growth through systemic diversification around our Group Core Cluster competencies.
    o Created an Offshore and Regional arm for our International Asian operations in China.
    o Negotiated and finalized the creation of Representative Offices in Africa (Angola, Zambia, Botswana, the DRC, Eritrea, Gabon, Lesotho, Namibia, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania & Zimbabwe)
    o Implemented a proper management structure and succession planning for the entire International structure
    o Responsible for 180 people (direct reporting).

  • Harel Mallac Outsourcing Ltd - Directeur General

    2007 - 2010 Merged 4 different legal entities into One main holding and Operating Structure, while divesting from non profitable operations through a re-engineering of its Core Competencies.

    Created a 15 year Group Strategic plan with business review models entirely focused in the Service sector while strengthening its BPO and KPO sectors. Negotiated Strategic partnerships with International BPO leaders while implementing re-defined Commercial and Operational Excellence models and procedures.

    Responsible for the complete re-engineering process within this new Business Unit which comprises of HR, technical, Legal, Fiscal, Administrative and Commercial aspects and issues while strategically re-orienting the BU’s/ Group operations to cater for short, medium and long term growth.

    o My reporting line was directly with the CEO of our Group
    o Accountable for the full financial results of the Business Unit and participates in weekly and monthly Leadership/ Executive and Board meetings.
    o Developed the Strategy formulation and business planning for the SBU and its subsidiaries in conjunction with the newly appointed Division Managers.
    o Designed and implemented new operations procedures with new process flows in line with Value Management principles.
    o Created a Risk Management Policy and Unit within the group.
    o Successfully implemented the ISO 9001-2008 certification in only 6 months and initiated the ISO 27001 process coupled with the PCI-DSS and BASEL II procedures.
    o Divested 5 service and production lines and launched 2 new ones with an initial ROI of 83% after the first 3 months of operations.
    o Lead commercial negotiations which resulted in the signature of a Strategic Partnership Agreement with an leading International KPO player in view of technology transfer and market penetration in the Asia/ Pacific ITES BPO markets.

  • Harel Mallac International Ltd - Directeur General

    2005 - 2007

  • Harel Mallac Group - Directeur Groupe du Developpement

    2004 - 2005

  • Ecolab Export GmbH - Export Director

    1999 - 2004

  • Cernol Chemicals/ Ecolab IO - Territory Manager

    1996 - 1999

Formations

