Alexandre GOUREL DE SAINT PERN

Innovative Business Developer, General Manager and Director – Group International Operations with more than 15 years of experience at the International level, including 5 years of expatriation in Africa on behalf of ECOLAB EXPORT GmbH. Strong strategic thinker, operational manager and team builder. Cluster re-engineering, Structural, Operational, Product-management and export distribution management experiences. Strong experience in the setting-up and creation of Profit centers and international platforms. Strong ability to built sustainable and profitable businesses. Problem solver being a leader and doer rather than a follower.