Alexandre HANIN

BARCELONA

I worked as a veterinarian in Belgium and France for 5 years, before heading for Spain (Barcelona) to follow a master's degree in Sustainable management of coastal and marine systems.

I got into translation in 2007 (English/Spanish/Italian > French), first as a voluntary worker for a couple of NGOs. I've been working as a full-time freelance translator for about 7 year, mostly in the medical/pharma field. I now have a vast experience in clinical trial protocols, academic papers, EMA templates, etc.

I'm member of ProZ.com (website for professional translators) and finished second of it's 9th Spanish > French literary translation contest (http://www.proz.com/?sp=contests&sp_mode=future_contests&sp_sub_mode=view_language&contest_id=19&ctlid=1204 )

I'm willing to take a short test translation to demonstrate my skills to potential clients.

Environment
Environnement
Médical
Traducción
Traduction
Translation
Vétérinaire

  • Alexandre Hanin - Translator

    2008 - maintenant I've been working for over one year as a freelance translator from English, Spanish, and Italian into French. I'm currently collaborating with about ten translation agencies.

    I mostly translate medical and environmental documents, as I'm a veterinarian and own a master's degree in Sustainable management of coastal and marine systems.

    So far, I've translated 600,000 words, i.e. about 1,500 Word pages.

  • International University Study Center IUSC (Barcelona)

    Barcelona 2005 - 2006 Master of sustainable management of coastal and marine systemes

  • Université De Liège (Liège)

    Liège 1997 - 2000

  • Facultés Universitaires Notre Dame De La Paix (Namur)

    Namur 1993 - 1997 Science vétérinaire

