Alexandre HANIN

I worked as a veterinarian in Belgium and France for 5 years, before heading for Spain (Barcelona) to follow a master's degree in Sustainable management of coastal and marine systems.



I got into translation in 2007 (English/Spanish/Italian > French), first as a voluntary worker for a couple of NGOs. I've been working as a full-time freelance translator for about 7 year, mostly in the medical/pharma field. I now have a vast experience in clinical trial protocols, academic papers, EMA templates, etc.



I'm member of ProZ.com (website for professional translators) and finished second of it's 9th Spanish > French literary translation contest (http://www.proz.com/?sp=contests&sp_mode=future_contests&sp_sub_mode=view_language&contest_id=19&ctlid=1204 )



I'm willing to take a short test translation to demonstrate my skills to potential clients.



