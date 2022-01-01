Menu

Alexandre HENRI

Lyon

En résumé

I recently graduated with a Master Degree in Corporate Finance and International Accounting from a French leading business school. I am looking for a position to complete my schooling.


Mes compétences :
Word
VBA
Access
Excel
Powerpoint
Sphinx
Esprit d'équipe
year-end Management Accounts
financial statements
annual Management Accounts
Warehouse Management
Visual Basic for Applications
Sage Accounting Software
SAP
Reconciliations
Microsoft Office
Logistics
Fixed Assets
Continuous Improvement
Conducted trend analysis
Coala
Accounts Receivable
Accounts Payable

Entreprises

  • Spot - Junior Financial Auditor

    Lyon 2014 - 2014 * Reviewed first year of operation financial statements ;
    * Recalculated production costs ;
    --> Implemented a dynamic dashboard to help identify profitable products, track performance and predict more accurately customers' behavior

  • CHEREAU - Junior Financial Advisor

    DUCEY-LES CHERIS 2013 - 2013 * Conducted a market study ;
    * Researched the best legal structure to avoid having to comply with banking regulations ;
    --> Developed a 5-year financial business plan to assess the profitability of creating of an adhoc company that would offer financing solutions to Chereau customers

  • Decodelire USA - Office Manager

    2013 - 2013 * Managed warehouse ($100,000) and customer relationships (150 accounts) ;
    * Supervised sales representatives (20 reps) ;
    --> Implemented incentive programs that increased representatives' interest in selling the products to retailers and that increased direct sales, which resulted in destocking $50,000 of last season products over 6 months

  • Comexco - Audit & Accounting Assistant

    2012 - 2012 * Maintained company books and prepared year-end annual financial reports ;
    * Completed analytical procedures and tests of detail (fixed assets, account payables, account receivables, bank statement reconciliations)

  • Groupe CHATEL - Junior Organizational Auditor

    VIRE-NORMANDIE 2012 - 2012 * Analyzed logistics process ;
    --> Implemented continuous improvement process procedures and reorganized job positions which reduced non-value added time by 24 hours

  • CONFIDENTIAL - Junior Strategic Analyst

    2011 - 2011 * Conducted trend analysis ;
    * Calculated product market shares ;
    --> Created new market positioning strategy to help the company face the market recovery

Formations

