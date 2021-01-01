Alexandre LE MEN

Consultant Avant vente, mon rôle est de garantir les architectures techniques que je préconise, d’assurer un rôle de conseil, d’assistance et d'information.



Je participe à la construction des propositions commerciales et réponses aux appels d'offres. Je participe également à la mise en place de POC chez les clients.



J’accompagne en cliente les commerciaux sur les projets systèmes et stockage.



Certifications:



• Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) Server Infrastructure 2012

• Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) Messaging 2012

• Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate 2012

• Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer: Messaging Messaging on Windows 2000 / 2003

• Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator Messaging on Windows Server 2003

• Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer Microsoft Windows Server 2000 / 2003

• HP Accredited Systems Engineer ProLiant ML/DL/SL Servers

• Cisco Unity Support Specialist (CS-CUSS)

• Symantec Backup Exec 2012 - SSE/SSE+

• Symantec Endpoint Protection 12.1 - SSE

• Symantec NetBackup 7.5 - SSE / SSE+ / STS

• Trend Micro- TCSP Level II

• Citrix Certified Sales Professional 2012

• IBM Certified Specialist - High Volume Storage

• IBM Certified Specialist - System x

• IBM Certified Specialist - System x Sales

• VmWare VTSP 5 / VSP 5 / VCP 5

• Citrix Certified Administrator for Citrix XenApp 6



Autres compétences:



• Arcserve,Backup Exec,

• Symantec PureDisk / Storage Foundation

• Veeam Backup

• Microsoft ISA Server / TMG ForeFront

• Virtualisation du stockage DataCore / FalconStor

• Websense,Olfeo

• MailInBlack

• Trend Micro Securtiy Suite







