Alexandre LE MEN

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

Consultant Avant vente, mon rôle est de garantir les architectures techniques que je préconise, d’assurer un rôle de conseil, d’assistance et d'information.

Je participe à la construction des propositions commerciales et réponses aux appels d'offres. Je participe également à la mise en place de POC chez les clients.

J’accompagne en cliente les commerciaux sur les projets systèmes et stockage.

Certifications:

• Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) Server Infrastructure 2012
• Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) Messaging 2012
• Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate 2012
• Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer: Messaging Messaging on Windows 2000 / 2003
• Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator Messaging on Windows Server 2003
• Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer Microsoft Windows Server 2000 / 2003
• HP Accredited Systems Engineer ProLiant ML/DL/SL Servers
• Cisco Unity Support Specialist (CS-CUSS)
• Symantec Backup Exec 2012 - SSE/SSE+
• Symantec Endpoint Protection 12.1 - SSE
• Symantec NetBackup 7.5 - SSE / SSE+ / STS
• Trend Micro- TCSP Level II
• Citrix Certified Sales Professional 2012
• IBM Certified Specialist - High Volume Storage
• IBM Certified Specialist - System x
• IBM Certified Specialist - System x Sales
• VmWare VTSP 5 / VSP 5 / VCP 5
• Citrix Certified Administrator for Citrix XenApp 6

Autres compétences:

• Arcserve,Backup Exec,
• Symantec PureDisk / Storage Foundation
• Veeam Backup
• Microsoft ISA Server / TMG ForeFront
• Virtualisation du stockage DataCore / FalconStor
• Websense,Olfeo
• MailInBlack
• Trend Micro Securtiy Suite



Mes compétences :
Vmware
Symantec Netbackup
Active directory
HP Proliant
HP Stockage
IBM Stockage & Serveurs
Microsoft Windows Server
Santé
Citrix XenApp
Messagerie Exchange

Entreprises

  • Nxo - Consultant Avant vente

    Rueil-Malmaison 2019 - maintenant

  • Groupe DFI - Consultant Avant vente

    2014 - 2019 Ma mission est d’assurer en relation étroite avec les Ingénieurs d’Affaires, des activités d’avant-vente et de réalisation technique de projets dans les domaines des infrastructures de serveurs, de stockage de données informatiques, de la virtualisation et du management d’infrastructures IT en général.

    • Des activités de veille, de référencement et de promotion technologiques (démos, séminaires, « webinars », actions technico-marketing, etc.),
    • La collecte et l’analyse des besoins exprimés par les clients,
    • La préconisation, la conception et la validation d’architectures techniques,
    • La définition et le développement des propositions de services,
    • La soutenance des dossiers pris en charge,
    • L’organisation et la réalisation de projets et de prestations d’expertise technique.
    • La réalisation de prestations de service dans les domaines du conseil (études/amoa), du management de projet et de l’implémentation technique de solutions,
    • La participation au sein des projets, à la rédaction et /ou validation de Dossier d’Architecture Technique (DAT),
    • La participation à des chantiers d’amélioration interne (développement, industrialisation, conception / formation d’offres et de services, etc.),
    • La participation aux communautés techniques internes et externes

  • NCS - Architecte Systèmes & Stockage

    Arras 2010 - 2014 Concevoir des solutions d’infrastructure
    Auditer, étudier, concevoir et mettre en œuvre des solutions d’infrastructures.
    Préconisation des choix technologiques
    Participation active à la construction des réponses aux projets clients.
    Gestion de la relation avec les différents partenaires NCS (constructeurs, éditeurs)

  • Computacenter - Architecte Système et Réseaux

    Roissy-en-France 2010 - 2010 Concevoir des solutions d’infrastructure
    Auditer, étudier, concevoir et mettre en œuvre des solutions d’infrastructures.
    Audits et étude d’impact de nouveau projet ou de nouvelles technologies
    Préconisation des choix technologiques
    Mise en œuvre les solutions d’infrastructure
    Participation active à la construction des réponses aux projets clients.

    Missions:

    Fusion et migration des domaines Active Directory pour le groupement HPHP Villeneuve d'Ascq
    Migration Netbackup au Centre Hospitalier de Valenciennes (installation)
    Migration Active Directory Polimeri Europa à Dunkerque (Audit et installation)
    Migration Exchange 2003 vers Exchange 2010 à la CNR (Avant vente / Chef de projet)

  • NCS - Responsable département Systèmes et Stockage

    Arras 1997 - 2009 Missions et réalisation

    • Installation d’architecture Microsoft complexe (multi domaines, multi sites)
    • Conception et installation d’architecture haute dispo
    • Installation de cluster Microsoft 2000/2003/2008 (Messagerie, serveurs de fichiers, SQL Server)
    • Installation d’architecture de sauvegarde multi OS sous Netbackup
    • Installation de réseau SAN (HP, IBM, PILLAR)
    • Migration d’architectures systèmes (Active Directory, Messagerie, Stockage, Sauvegarde)
    • Installation de matériel de stockage et de sauvegarde (baie de stockage SAN/NAS robotique de sauvegarde
    • Mise en place de serveurs Windows 2003, migration des utilisateurs vers un nouveau domaine AD
    • Mise en place de messagerie Exchange 2000/2003/2007 et migration des comptes
    • Mise en place d’ISA Server 2000/2004/2006
    • Audit d’architecture système et stockage
    • Rédaction de procédures
    • Affectation des projets, planification des tâches, répartition des ressources
    • Avant-vente, étude de faisabilité, choix technique des implémentations et de la mise en œuvre
    • Gestion et Suivi de projet : suivi de projet, initialisation des réunions, interface client/techniciens

  • Matra Nortel - Technicien

    1996 - 1997

  • France Telecom Transpac - Technicien

    1995 - 1996

Formations