Alexandre LE MEN

Consultant Avant vente, mon rôle est de garantir les architectures techniques que je préconise, d’assurer un rôle de conseil, d’assistance et d'information.
Je participe à la construction des propositions commerciales et réponses aux appels d'offres. Je participe également à la mise en place de POC chez les clients.
J’accompagne en cliente les commerciaux sur les projets systèmes et stockage.
Certifications:
• Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) Server Infrastructure 2012
• Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) Messaging 2012
• Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate 2012
• Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer: Messaging Messaging on Windows 2000 / 2003
• Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator Messaging on Windows Server 2003
• Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer Microsoft Windows Server 2000 / 2003
• HP Accredited Systems Engineer ProLiant ML/DL/SL Servers
• Cisco Unity Support Specialist (CS-CUSS)
• Symantec Backup Exec 2012 - SSE/SSE+
• Symantec Endpoint Protection 12.1 - SSE
• Symantec NetBackup 7.5 - SSE / SSE+ / STS
• Trend Micro- TCSP Level II
• Citrix Certified Sales Professional 2012
• IBM Certified Specialist - High Volume Storage
• IBM Certified Specialist - System x
• IBM Certified Specialist - System x Sales
• VmWare VTSP 5 / VSP 5 / VCP 5
• Citrix Certified Administrator for Citrix XenApp 6
Autres compétences:
• Arcserve,Backup Exec,
• Symantec PureDisk / Storage Foundation
• Veeam Backup
• Microsoft ISA Server / TMG ForeFront
• Virtualisation du stockage DataCore / FalconStor
• Websense,Olfeo
• MailInBlack
• Trend Micro Securtiy Suite
Mes compétences :
Vmware
Symantec Netbackup
Active directory
HP Proliant
HP Stockage
IBM Stockage & Serveurs
Microsoft Windows Server
Santé
Citrix XenApp
Messagerie Exchange