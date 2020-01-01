Retail
Alexandry PORCO
BELLEGARDE
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Publisher
Internet
Entreprises
Au pair
- Londres
2016 - maintenant
ADAPA
- Bellegarde sur valserine
2016 - 2016
Polyvalente
Lidl France
- Polyvalente
Strasbourg
2016 - maintenant
Emploi CDI étudiant. En plus de mes etudes.
Carrefour
- Mise en rayon et hotêsse de caisse suivant les années.
Massy
2015 - 2015
Cela fait trois années que je suis embauchée chaque été.
USBC
- Bénévole polyvalente
2012 - 2013
Aucune
- Animatrice de formation
2012 - 2012
Formations
Faculté Hotel-Dieu
Troyes
2015 - maintenant
Licence professionnelle droit syndical et social
IUT
Narbonne
2013 - 2015
DUT Carrières Juridiques
Option RH
Lycée Saint Exupery
Bellegarde Valserine
2012 - 2013
Literature Baccalaureate
Réseau
Audrey KATZ
Jean-Gilles BERTRAND
Kelly MARTINS
Linda LENS
Marjorie GIACALONE
Nicolas SCHWARTZENTRUBER
Sylvia ETOURNEAU