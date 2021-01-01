Alexis GARNIER

Multi-disciplinary supply chain leader with experience with various categories : material, equipment design, engineering, construction projects, large EPCs / infrastructure projects, manufacturing, operations, MRO and services (O&M, technology, consulting/advisory, professional services).

Areas of expertise include improving operational performance through definition and implementation of sourcing / cost saving strategies, category management, innovative agreements, procurement processes and supplier relationship programs.



I hold a degree in engineering from ENSAM ParisTech supplemented by a specialized master in purchasing management from EM Lyon Business School, in France.



Mes compétences :

Supply Chain Management

Business development

Strategic partnerships

Purchasing Management