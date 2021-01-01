Menu

Alexis GARNIER

Paris

En résumé

Multi-disciplinary supply chain leader with experience with various categories : material, equipment design, engineering, construction projects, large EPCs / infrastructure projects, manufacturing, operations, MRO and services (O&M, technology, consulting/advisory, professional services).
Areas of expertise include improving operational performance through definition and implementation of sourcing / cost saving strategies, category management, innovative agreements, procurement processes and supplier relationship programs.

I hold a degree in engineering from ENSAM ParisTech supplemented by a specialized master in purchasing management from EM Lyon Business School, in France.

Mes compétences :
Supply Chain Management
Business development
Strategic partnerships
Purchasing Management

Entreprises

  • Morgan Stanley - Sourcing Vice President

    Paris 2019 - maintenant

  • Consolidated Edison of New York - Senior Procurement Manager

    2015 - 2019 New York City steam, gas / LNG and electric operations.
    Acted as procurement lead : PVF, Construction / Material, Electric, MRO, Safety, Chemicals
    Strategic Sourcing and Initiatives : operational self assessments, cost savings strategies, category management, contracts management, supplier relationship management
    Member of the cost management excellence team
    Projects: Integrated Supply, Storm Hardening.

  • BIENVENUE WIFI - Business Development Manager USA

    2014 - 2015 Wi-Fi services for people traveling in France.
    Avoid roaming fees, stay connected anywhere in Europe !
    Acting as US director of strategic partnerships, built and developed sales pipeline by identifying and prospecting viable targets.

  • Total - Contracts Manager

    COURBEVOIE 2013 - 2014 Responsable de la gestion des contrats sur le package UFR du projet Moho Nord. (projet offshore Congo, 10 Bn USD) Engineering, Procurement, Supply, Construction/Installation, Commissioning

  • TOTAL SA - Category Manager Rotating Equipment

    COURBEVOIE 2009 - 2013 En tant que category manager, responsable du segment d'achat machines tournantes de l'Exploration & Production de TOTAL (tubines à gaz, générateurs, compresseurs,..et maintenance liée). Assistance aux projets et filiales de TOTAL E&P. Budget de 450 MUSD environ Assistant du category manager facilities : FPSO, FPU, LNG plants

  • Renault SAS - Expert économique

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2005

  • Renault Nissan Purchasing Organization - Acheteur projet véhicule - Middle Range Vehicles Project Buyer

    2005 - 2009 Acheteur projet Gamme M1-M2 (Remplacante Mégane et dérivés internationales, SUV, véhicule électrique.)

  • Dassault Falcon Jet Corporation - Ingénieur assistant - customer service

    2003 - 2003

Formations

Réseau