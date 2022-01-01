Menu

Ali GHORAYEB

Vélizy-Villacoublay

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Strasbourg dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Strong background in applied mathematics and data visualization, with highly motivated in data science topics. Projects experiences in various context: pharmaceutical industry, medical devices, and energy

Mes compétences :
Dash
Scikit-Learn
Matplotlib
LaTeX
Linux
Microsoft Windows
Pandas
Microsoft Excel
Ggplot
Seaborn
Scipy
Tensorflow
NLP
Power BI
Data mining
R
Machine Learning
Text mining
Plotly
Keras
Deep Learning
C / C++
SQL
Predictive Maintenance
Octave
Python

Entreprises

  • Altran France - Data Mining and Machine Learning internship for Industrie 4.0

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2019 - maintenant Industry 4.0 is a name given to the current trend of automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies.
    Our project is related to industry 4.0, it focuses on the development of innovative solutions for predictive maintenance. these objectives are to understand the origin of incidents, to detect warning signals and to establish an intelligent classification of incidents.

    Key responsibilities:
    • Pre-processing of data from various sources using text mining methods
    • Automatic classification of incident tickets using SVM model
    • Log Mining for predictive maintenance
    • Using Power BI (Developer, Designer...)

  • Ge Healthcare - Times Series, Analytics project (University project)

    2018 - 2019 Hospitals tend to group the data from their devices and this lead to change the way this data is processed.
    Depending on the number of devices, their type, and their activity, different data may be generated and the servers that process them shall be sized accordingly.
    During this project, we will study the existing installations as well as the size of the data generated and their peaks of appearance to recommend the sizing of future installations.

    Key responsibilities:
    • Data pre-processing
    • Creating a dashboard using "Dash with plotly"

  • Electricite De Strasbourg Sa - Data Analysis and Machine Learning internship

    Strasbourg 2018 - 2018 Key responsibilities:
    • Classification of charges curve using the clustering algorithm
    • Customer classification using artificial intelligence and linear regression
    • Data visualization using ggplot

Formations

  • Strasbourg University (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 2017 - maintenant Master's Degree, Applied Mathematics

  • Université De Strasbourg

    Strasbourg 2017 - 2019

  • Lebanese University (Beirut)

    Beirut 2013 - 2017 Bachelor's Degree, Mathematics

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel