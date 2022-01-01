Ali GOUASMI

Mes compétences :
Welding
WELDING TECHNOLOGY SUPERVISION AND MONITORING
Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Mechanical Engineering
HYDROSTATIC TESTING
Entreprises
Technip
- Inspector welding & control NDE
Paris2013 - maintenantrefinery rehabilitation and adaptation project, Algeria
Client SONATRACH
Position held QC NDT/Welding ,
IMS MAGHREB
- Inspector welding & control NDE
saint priest2013 - 2013Client SONATRACH/BP
Position held QC Piping
IMS MAGHREB
- Inspector NDE Level II
saint priest2012 - 2013Client SONATRACH
Position held QC'' Inspector NDE Level II'' ,
SAIPEM
- STUCTURE AND WELDING SUPERVISOR
Montigny-le-Bretonneux2009 - 2011MARINE TERMINAL - ARZEW
Company SAIPEM
Client SONATRACH
Position held QC /STUCTURE AND WELDING SUPERVISOR
MW COMBINED CYCLE POWER STATION
- Inspector welding & control NDE
2009 - 2009Tamouchent)
Company ORASCOM-ALSTOM
Client SKT-SONELGAZ
Position held ING QC MECHANICAL
SARPI-ABB
- Inspector welding & control NDE
nanterre2007 - 2009Client SONATRACH
Position held ING QA/QC ,
GERAL NDT
- Inspector NDE LEVEL II
2004 - 2007
ENGTP
- QC Welding Inspector
2003 - 2004Project BOOSTING. Hasi R'Mel
Company ENGTP
Client SONATRACH
Position held QC Welding Inspector ,
Inspector welding & control NDE
- TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL - TEACHER
1994 - 2002MECHANICAL / MATHEMATICS)
Varied DRIVING LICENCE CATEGORY B (LIGHT)
Formations
AIB VINCOTTE Algeria (Alger)
Alger2013 - 2013NDE Inspector Certificate
Level II ( PT ,RT, MT) SNT-TC-1A, Version ASNT, issued by Vincott International Algeria ,
AIB VINCOTTE Algeria (Alger)
Alger2004 - 2004NDE Inspector Certificate
(RT, MT) SNT-TC-1A, Version ASNT, issued by Vincott International Algeria ,