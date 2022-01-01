Menu

Ali GOUASMI

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Welding
WELDING TECHNOLOGY SUPERVISION AND MONITORING
Quality Control
Quality Assurance
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Mechanical Engineering
HYDROSTATIC TESTING

Entreprises

  • Technip - Inspector welding & control NDE

    Paris 2013 - maintenant refinery rehabilitation and adaptation project, Algeria
    Client SONATRACH
    Position held QC NDT/Welding ,

  • IMS MAGHREB - Inspector welding & control NDE

    saint priest 2013 - 2013 Client SONATRACH/BP
    Position held QC Piping

  • IMS MAGHREB - Inspector NDE Level II

    saint priest 2012 - 2013 Client SONATRACH
    Position held QC'' Inspector NDE Level II'' ,

  • SAIPEM - STUCTURE AND WELDING SUPERVISOR

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2009 - 2011 MARINE TERMINAL - ARZEW
    Company SAIPEM
    Client SONATRACH
    Position held QC /STUCTURE AND WELDING SUPERVISOR

  • MW COMBINED CYCLE POWER STATION - Inspector welding & control NDE

    2009 - 2009 Tamouchent)
    Company ORASCOM-ALSTOM
    Client SKT-SONELGAZ
    Position held ING QC MECHANICAL

  • SARPI-ABB - Inspector welding & control NDE

    nanterre 2007 - 2009 Client SONATRACH
    Position held ING QA/QC ,

  • GERAL NDT - Inspector NDE LEVEL II

    2004 - 2007

  • ENGTP - QC Welding Inspector

    2003 - 2004 Project BOOSTING. Hasi R'Mel
    Company ENGTP
    Client SONATRACH
    Position held QC Welding Inspector ,

  • Inspector welding & control NDE - TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL - TEACHER

    1994 - 2002 MECHANICAL / MATHEMATICS)

    Varied DRIVING LICENCE CATEGORY B (LIGHT)

Formations

  • AIB VINCOTTE Algeria (Alger)

    Alger 2013 - 2013 NDE Inspector Certificate

    Level II ( PT ,RT, MT) SNT-TC-1A, Version ASNT, issued by Vincott International Algeria ,

  • AIB VINCOTTE Algeria (Alger)

    Alger 2004 - 2004 NDE Inspector Certificate

    (RT, MT) SNT-TC-1A, Version ASNT, issued by Vincott International Algeria ,

  • Centre Formation ENGTP (Arzew)

    Arzew 2003 - 2003 NDE Inspector Certificate

  • Université Saad Dahlab De Blida (Blida)

    Blida 1986 - 1993 Mechanical engineer

