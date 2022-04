Mechanical engineer with solid understanding of the construction industry including but not limited to:

- Building Design and Industry

- Green Buildings design

- Sustainable Development

- Renewable Energy

- Solar Heating

- Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

- Energy Hourly Analysis

- Plumbing

- Firefighting

- Pumping Station and Infrastructure



Mes compétences :

Infrastructure

HVAC

Renewable Energy

Plumbing