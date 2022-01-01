Menu

Ali LALAOUI

Saint-Denis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
sur support
MPLS (MultiProtocol Label Switching)
LAN/WAN > WAN
Ethernet
DSL
xDSL
ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode)
Rapid Application Development RAD
Customer-Provided Equipment
ADSL
ISAM
LAN/WAN > VLAN
QoS (Quality of Service)
BGP (Border Gateway Protocol)
CentOS
Cisco Switches/Routers
Clarify
Domain Name Server Protocol
Dynamic Host Control protocol
GLPI
IP
Linux
Linux Debian
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Windows 10
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows Server 2008R2
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows XP
MySQL
Nagios
OSPF (Open Shortest Path First)
OpenOffice
PAT
VMWare Workstation
VTP
Virtualization
Windows Server

Entreprises

  • Sfr Business - Chef de Projets déploiement pour clients Grands Comptes

    Saint-Denis 2018 - maintenant Pilotage de déploiements réseaux voix & data pour des clients majeurs de la grande distribution

    * Pilotage : coordination des déploiements de bout-en-bout (sous-traitants) ;
    * Interlocuteur privilégié sur le déploiement de l'ensemble des offres ;
    * Animation des comités de pilotage et mise en place des indicateurs personnalisés ;
    * Etablir le prévisionnel de PRI (Prise Revenu Incrémental) mensuel et respect des objectifs fixés ;
    * Déploiement du réseau WAN de la Direction Informatique de la Caisse des Dépôts (via offre VPN MPLS et Ethernet)

    * 130 Directions régionales interconnectées (multipoint et « hub and spoke »)

    * Fibre dédiée 10G et déploiement de portes de collecte

    * Gestion des pénalités de retard (marché public)

    * Déploiement du réseau WAN de Allianz (via offre VPN MPLS et Ethernet)

    * Volumétrie de 2500 sites (DSL, LPT, FO)

    * Reporting et animation des comités de suivi hebdomadaires et de pilotage

  • Sfr Business - Ingénierie Mise en réseau N2

    Saint-Denis 2017 - 2017 Support au déploiement des offres B2B Voix et Data, sur support xDSL, ATM EFM et Fibre optique/Coaxial

    * Gestion et déploiement des installations clients Grands Comptes (Allianz, Caisse d'épargne, EDF, Veolia, VINCI...) ;
    * Traitement des interventions SFR et Completel : configuration RAD, CPE et PE ;
    * Support et expertise technique (routages réseaux, VLAN, CPE, ACL, BACKBONE, MPLS) ;
    * Rédaction de documentations techniques ;
    * Déclenchement de tickets incidents sur la boucle locale FT ;
    * Responsable du service ROE : Validation de la continuité optique entre le SWAG et l'équipement N2.

    * Equipements utilisés : routeurs et switch Cisco (888,892, ASR...), OneAcces (routeurs), Huawei Routeur (VLAN, routage,
    QOS), Huawei Dslam 5600-5300, Alcatel Dslam ISAM-ASAM 5520, Routeur BACKBONE/LNS Redback Sony Ericsson -
    ALCALTEL - CISCO ASR

  • Sfr Business - Ingénierie mise en réseau N1

    Saint-Denis 2016 - 2017 Support au déploiement des offres B2B Voix et Data, sur support xDSL, ATM EFM et Fibre optique/Coaxial

    * Hotline, Voix & Data, Installation ADSL et Fibre ;
    * Prise en charge des interventions chez le client en assurant le support bout en bout aux techniciens itinérants. ;
    * Tests de synchro, configuration CPE/IAD, et diagnostic le cas échéant. ;
    * Réalisation de tests de recette, assistance à la migration. ;
    * Outils : Ulysse Services, Cerbere, Pégase, Diag V4, Toolbox, ...

  • Conseil départemental de la Seine-Saint-Denis - Collaborateur

    Bobigny 2014 - 2016

Formations

Réseau