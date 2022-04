Certified : CPP, ISO27001LA, ISO22301LI, ISO27005 RM, MEHARI, PECB Trainer,CCNA R&S/S, IS EXPERT/AUDITOR (ANSI)



- IT Engineer,

- More than 11 years of experience (IT & Cyber Security, Physical Security),

- Professional experiences as Consultant/Project Manager in different sectors (Banks, Industry, Government, Oil & Gaz, etc.)

- ASIS-Board Certified In Security Management



Specialities:

- Cyber Security Consultancy & Audits

- GRC: Governance, Risk Management, Compliance

- Crisis & Business Continuity Management, BCMS, BCP, BIA.

- Protection of assets - Physical Protection System

- Business development & Consultancy services



-----Trilingual : Arabic, French & English-------







E-mail: ali.laribi@gmail.com