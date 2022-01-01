Ali MAI SANDA

Rigueur – Sens de la confidentialité - Bonne écoute – Bonne communication
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Audit
Entreprises
African Suppliers
- Responsable audit et assurance qualité _ Coordonnateur de projets normatifs
2011 - maintenantAssure la gestion de la qualité (mise en œuvre et suivi du SMQ)
Responsable de la gestion documentaire (veille documentaire, réglementaire et concurrentielle)
Coordonne toutes les activités du SMQ et dresse les tableaux de bord de chaque processus
Garant de l’amélioration continue de la satisfaction des clients (gestion des réclamations clients, gestion des non conformités, gestion des audits, réalisation des plans d’action …)
Entreprend les mesures correctives et préventives nécessaires pour éliminer les dysfonctionnements constatés
Gère la communication interne sur les objectifs à atteindre
Supervise et assiste les pilotes de processus dans leurs tâches respectives.
2009 - maintenanta) Monitoring compliance with, and adequacy of, procedures to ensure safe operational practices as required by the ISAGO Standards and MA SMART Standards.
b) Monitoring activities in the fields of Organisation and Management System (ORM-H, ORM-S); Load Control (LOD); Passenger Handling (PAX); Baggage Handling (BAG); Aircraft Handling and Loading (HDL); Aircraft Ground Movement (AGM); Cargo and Mail Handling (CGM).
c) Ensuring the effectiveness of the Quality system by timely development, and proper implementation and maintenance.
d) Prepare management evaluations and review the effectiveness of the management organisation.
e) Ensuring that audits are performed in accordance with the annual audit programme and corrective actions carried out.
g) Monitor compliance with company Approved Procedures, and the Operations Manual.
h) Undertaking auditor/inspector duties as necessary and has access to all parts of the organisation.
a) The completion of audits and reports on schedule when operating as the Lead Auditor in accordance with the Quality Assurance Manual.
b) Audit planning and notification when assigned as the Lead Auditor.
c) Conducting the duties of an Auditor in assigned areas of an audit.
Cabinet EFIC
- Auditeur Externe
2007 - 2009Le Cabinet EFIC a une vingtaine de collaborateurs dont une dizaine de professionnels.
Le Cabinet EFIC a été créé en décembre 1982 et effectue les prestations de services suivantes:
Audit, commissariat aux comptes, Expertise Comptable et conseil
Participation aux missions d'audit :
- ONG Karkara ;
PDE Maïné Soroa (Union Européenne) ;
- Action pour le Développement Rural Intégré (ADRI) ;
Institut International D'Ingénieur De L'Eau Et De L'Environnement 2ie (Ouagadougou)
Ouagadougou2011 - 2012MANAGEMENT DES RISQUES INDUSTRIELS ET ENVIRONNEMENTAUX
MANAGEMENT DES RISQUES INDUSTRIELS ET ENVIRONNEMENTAUX - Cette formation vise l’acquisition d’outils d’évaluation et de gestion des risques industriels et environnementaux. Au sortir de la formation les bonnes pratiques du management durable.
Institut International De Management IIM-Université (Niamey)
Niamey2008 - 2009Master 2 - Audit et Finance des Entreprises