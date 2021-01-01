Ali MOKHTARI

Issy-les-Moulineaux2014 - maintenant- Identifying the potential vulnerabilities and the main weaknesses.
- Implementating attack scenarios that compromise data integrity.
- Assessing the risk potential.
- Recommanding and implementing countermeasures to lower risk potential.
XLIM Laboratories
- IT Security Developer
2013 - 2013- Developed logical attacks on Java Card Converted APplet files.
- Implemented a fault injection module.
- Developed a vulnerability analysis on Java Card Applets.
- Co-implemented a CAP file attack simulator.
Promo Lead
- Database Administrator
2012 - 2012- Designed the database regrouping clients informations.
- Established data security and integrity models.
- Managed the database maintenance.
2012 - 2012- Installed and configured OpenVPN.
- Established a Site-to-Site and a Client-to-Site Virtual Private Networks.
- Developed different encryption algorithms comparison in terms of performance and security.
- Automated configuration scripts and certificate generation.
- Customized and generated automatically a VPN client on Windows.