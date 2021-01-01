Menu

Ali MOKHTARI

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Entreprises

  • Technicolor - IT Security Analyst

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2014 - maintenant - Identifying the potential vulnerabilities and the main weaknesses.
    - Implementating attack scenarios that compromise data integrity.
    - Assessing the risk potential.
    - Recommanding and implementing countermeasures to lower risk potential.

  • XLIM Laboratories - IT Security Developer

    2013 - 2013 - Developed logical attacks on Java Card Converted APplet files.
    - Implemented a fault injection module.
    - Developed a vulnerability analysis on Java Card Applets.
    - Co-implemented a CAP file attack simulator.

  • Promo Lead - Database Administrator

    2012 - 2012 - Designed the database regrouping clients informations.
    - Established data security and integrity models.
    - Managed the database maintenance.

  • Annour Technologies - Network Administrator Assistant

    2012 - 2012 - Installed and configured OpenVPN.
    - Established a Site-to-Site and a Client-to-Site Virtual Private Networks.
    - Developed different encryption algorithms comparison in terms of performance and security.
    - Automated configuration scripts and certificate generation.
    - Customized and generated automatically a VPN client on Windows.

Formations

