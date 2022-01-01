Menu

Alice ABT

Barcelona

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator

Entreprises

  • PUIG - Brand Manager Parfums Nina Ricci, Prada, Comme des Garçons

    Barcelona 2014 - maintenant

  • ELIZABETH ARDEN - Marketing Associate Designer Fragrances - Marketing stratégique

    2012 - 2014

  • L'OREAL SUISSE SA - Chef de produit L'Oréal Professionnel - Marketing opérationnel Filiale

    PARIS 2011 - 2012

  • KENZO Parfums - Groupe LVMH - Chef de projet KENZOKI - Marketing opérationel

    Paris 2010 - 2010

  • KENZO PARFUMS - LVMH Fragrance Brand - Chef de produit KENZOKI - Marketing développement

    2010 - 2010

  • Kenzo Parfums - Groupe LVMH - Assistante Chef de Produit Soins KENZOKI - Marketing Développement

    2009 - 2009

  • L'Oréal - Division des Produits Professionnels - Assistante chef de Projet SHU UEMURA - Marketing Développement international

    PARIS 2008 - 2008

  • LUFTHANSA LONDON - Marketing

    2007 - 2007

  • ARTE - Marketing et Sponsoring

    Strasbourg 2006 - 2006

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :