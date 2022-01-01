Retail
Alice ABT
Alice ABT
Barcelona
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Entreprises
PUIG
- Brand Manager Parfums Nina Ricci, Prada, Comme des Garçons
Barcelona
2014 - maintenant
ELIZABETH ARDEN
- Marketing Associate Designer Fragrances - Marketing stratégique
2012 - 2014
L'OREAL SUISSE SA
- Chef de produit L'Oréal Professionnel - Marketing opérationnel Filiale
PARIS
2011 - 2012
KENZO Parfums - Groupe LVMH
- Chef de projet KENZOKI - Marketing opérationel
Paris
2010 - 2010
KENZO PARFUMS - LVMH Fragrance Brand
- Chef de produit KENZOKI - Marketing développement
2010 - 2010
Kenzo Parfums - Groupe LVMH
- Assistante Chef de Produit Soins KENZOKI - Marketing Développement
2009 - 2009
L'Oréal - Division des Produits Professionnels
- Assistante chef de Projet SHU UEMURA - Marketing Développement international
PARIS
2008 - 2008
LUFTHANSA LONDON
- Marketing
2007 - 2007
ARTE
- Marketing et Sponsoring
Strasbourg
2006 - 2006
Formations
Reims Management School - RMS (Reims)
Reims
2005 - 2009
Marketing
Lycée Chateaubriand
Rennes
2003 - 2005
Lycée Chateaubriand
Rennes
2001 - 2003
Réseau
Caroline VALS
Daphnée BOULOGNE
Eugénie MILLET
François ARNAUD
Ghislain CLAIR
Lucie BARAS-RIVIÈRE
Matthieu BELL
Maud FERRY-WILCZEK
Morgane LEONARD
Stéphan SARTER
