Menu

Alice MEDICI

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Luxe

Entreprises

  • LANCEL - Directrice de boutique

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • AIGLE INTERNATIONAL - Responsable de magasin

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2004 - 2013

  • O'neill - Co-responsable champs Élysées

    2000 - 2002

  • les amis (Beyrouth) - Responsable adjoint de boutique

    1998 - 2000

  • Michel Saab ( Beyrouth) - Conseiller de vente

    1997 - 1998

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :