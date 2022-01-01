Alihcine HIDOURI

Early retired, Navy Commander coming with more than 30 years of vast experience, I quickly learned new and innovative technology systems and software especially in e marketing and construction that still unfamiliar to many others, I attended optional professional-development seminars, courses… offered through the chain of command levels, pursued staff college degree, NATO training for Crisis Management, E-marketing master and innovative construction systems training.
As a hardworking, top-performing professional navy officer,I continue as:
- Marketing Consultant,
- Agriculture project owner & manager;
- Representative of Valls and Associates (Miami, Florida) in Tunisia.
Mes compétences :
Logistics
Training
Marketing
Leadership
Consultant
Manager
