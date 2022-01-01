Alina BRASOVEANU

Freelance sociologist & cultural guide



Bridging between cultures and providing travelers with authentic intercultural experiences.

With a background in sociology, international experience and a passion for intercultural communication, as a professional tour guide I focus on ''translating'' Romanian culture.



Founder of travel startups providing unique private guided tours in Bucharest and Constanta:

When in Bucharest

MyConstanta



Mes compétences :

Tourisme

Recherche

Sociologie

Communication

Visites guidées / Guided Tours

Guide