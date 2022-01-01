Menu

Alina BRASOVEANU

București

En résumé

Freelance sociologist & cultural guide

Bridging between cultures and providing travelers with authentic intercultural experiences.
With a background in sociology, international experience and a passion for intercultural communication, as a professional tour guide I focus on ''translating'' Romanian culture.

Founder of travel startups providing unique private guided tours in Bucharest and Constanta:
When in Bucharest |Array
MyConstanta |Array

Mes compétences :
Tourisme
Recherche
Sociologie
Communication
Visites guidées / Guided Tours
Guide

Entreprises

  • When in Bucharest - Fondatrice

    București 2016 - maintenant When in Bucharest | www.wheninBucharest.com

    When in Bucharest, projet touristique et culturel, se concentre sur le développement des tours privées du centre historique de Bucarest.

    Le but des visites guidées de la ville est de connecter le voyageur à la culture et histoire locale et d'offrir en même temps une expérience authentique et mémorable.

  • My Constanta - Fondatrice

    Constanța 2015 - maintenant My Constanta | www.myconstanta.com

    My Constanta, projet touristique et culturel, se concentre sur le développement des tours privées du centre historique de Constanta.

    Le but des visites guidées de la ville est de connecter le voyageur à la culture et histoire locale et d'offrir en même temps une expérience authentique et mémorable.

  • Guide touristique privée - Freelancer

    2012 - maintenant Collaborations pour les tours privés avec les principales plateformes en ligne: Tours By Locals, Viator et Vayable.

    Collaborations avec agences locales: Unzip Romania, Classy Romania, Rolandia, Bucharest Step By Step, Bucharest Walks

    Profil de guide touristique en ligne: www.toursbylocals.com\bucharestromaniaguidedtours

  • Université des Sciences Agronomiques et de Médecine Vétérinaire de Bucarest - Lectrice associée

    2011 - maintenant Chargée de cours de Sociologie dans le cadre du Département de Paysagisme.

Formations

  • Université Bordeaux 2 Victor Segalen

    Bordeaux 2009 - 2010 Bourse Doctorale

    Doctorante - chercheuse invitée dans le laboratoire de recherche anthropologique .

  • École Nationale De Sciences Politiques Et Administratives (Bucarest)

    Bucarest 2008 - 2011 Doctorat

    Thèse: Le processus de construction de l’identité. Étude de cas: la communauté interculturelle des étudiants ERASMUS de Bordeaux 2009/2010.

  • Università Degli Studi Di PADOVA (Padova)

    Padova 2007 - 2008 Bourse d'etudes ERASMUS

