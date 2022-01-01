Aline BAZIN

With solid professional skills, I know how to organize, plan and realize your projects at your side. My knowledge in industrial technics and safety, and my ease in administrative tasks, languages and computer skills, are my strengths to become the ideal collaborator and support your future achievements.



Mes compétences :

Windows

Excel

Powerpoint

Word

Photoshop

GIMP

WEB

Access

SAP

EBP Commercial

Japon

Formation

Sécurité

Administration