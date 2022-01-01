Menu

Aline BAZIN

AMIENS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Amiens dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

With solid professional skills, I know how to organize, plan and realize your projects at your side. My knowledge in industrial technics and safety, and my ease in administrative tasks, languages and computer skills, are my strengths to become the ideal collaborator and support your future achievements.

Mes compétences :
Windows
Excel
Powerpoint
Word
Photoshop
GIMP
WEB
Access
SAP
EBP Commercial
Japon
Formation
Sécurité
Administration

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Technical Assistant

    2014 - maintenant - Working at JC INGENIERIE as an external consultant for SNCF, I am Providing technical records management (project specifications, quotations, missions...).
    - Assisting engineers in experiments.
    - Coordinating human resources in order to link Production and Administration.

  • Elite Medicale - Export Sales Assistant

    2014 - 2014 - Organizing the exchange of goods in international trade
    - Correspondence with suppliers and customers worldwide
    - Writing and responding to offers and enquiries
    - Negotiating terms of payment and / or delivery (on the phone, via e-mail etc.)
    - Cost accounting (invoicing, reminders, statistics, profit and loss accounts, balance sheets)

  • Business Class Institute - Professional English Trainer

    2014 - 2014 I am in charge of the creation and delivery of english training for professionals. I create the specific tasks which allow the trainees to improve their language skills relating to the needs of their job, and complying with the high expectations of the company in terms of training, and by applying the A.B.A method for teaching.

  • Adecco Formation - Professional English Trainer

    Villeurbanne 2013 - 2014 As a trainer for Adecco Training department, I am in charge of the creation and delivery of english training for professionals. I create the specific tasks which allow the trainees to improve their language skills relating to the needs of their job, and complying with the high expectations of the company in terms of training, and by applying the A.B.A method for teaching..

  • BGE - Trainee

    Paris 2013 - 2014 - Management and business administration training
    - Accounting, management, marketing and communication

  • Kenny Equipements - Bilingual Sales Assistant

    2012 - 2013 - Orders management and professional customers information
    - Development of internal tools for statistical and commercial management
    - Implementation of an improved internal computer system for better ergonomics and efficiency gain

  • Procter & Gamble - Unidose Department E&T Coordinator

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2011 - 2012 - Development of safety and quality training for operators
    - Coordination and monitoring the training of all team members
    - Creation of technical training for operators (robotics) in two languages
    - Defining specifications with suppliers, and managing orders in SAP system
    - Administrative backup of the team

  • Partner - Bilingual Executive Assistant

    2010 - 2011 - Customers / suppliers information throughout Europe, quotes, pro forma, billing
    - EBP Business Management System updates
    - Administrative management
    - Communication and marketing of the company and graphic design : brochures, website, business cards

  • FCV - Sales Assistant

    2010 - 2010 - Creation of tools and business strategies
    - Reporting statistics for monitoring the sales team
    - Canvassing individual customers, prospecting door to door

  • Ek Sistere - Association Secretary

    2009 - 2010 - Establishment, organization and administration of art exhibitions for French artists
    - Management of related administrative tasks

  • Japanese-French Tokyo High school - ABA Training Manager

    2008 - 2009 - Developing training tools for a multidisciplinary team that supports students with disabilities
    - Theoretical and practical training of parents, educators, psychologists, therapists and teachers, for the opening of an antenna of “Autism has no Border “ association
    - Rehabilitation of children with disabilities at home and at school

Formations

Réseau