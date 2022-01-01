Aline BRETON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Aulnay-sous-Bois dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Implementation of commercial strategies and account plan in upper mid-market accounts
Negotiation and selling software solution in physical, virtual and cloud environments
Projects management – Ability of federating internal teams (sales or VP management, technical and presales teams, marketing resources) and external partners
Mes compétences :
Prospection
Développement commercial
Marketing
COMMERCIAL
Management
Closing
Virtualisation