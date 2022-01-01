Menu

Aline BRETON

AULNAY SOUS BOIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Aulnay-sous-Bois dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

 Implementation of commercial strategies and account plan in upper mid-market accounts
 Negotiation and selling software solution in physical, virtual and cloud environments
 Projects management – Ability of federating internal teams (sales or VP management, technical and presales teams, marketing resources) and external partners


Mes compétences :
Prospection
Développement commercial
Marketing
COMMERCIAL
Management
Closing
Virtualisation

Entreprises

  • Secuserve - Territory Account Manager

    2014 - maintenant - Prospection & development of mid-market accounts and governmental agencies
    - Partner Account Manager: Engaged and managed VAR in France

  • Acronis - Partner Account Manager

    Северо-Восточный административный округ 2013 - 2013 Managing the TOP 5 of resellers: Insight, Inmac-Misco, Comsoft, Comparex, SHI
    - Maximizing sales (lead generation, mapping account…)
    - Quarterly marketing plan and business review
    - Launch of new product offer with them

  • Acronis - Corporate Account Manager

    Северо-Восточный административный округ 2011 - 2013 Negotiation and agreement for upper mid-market and some CAC 40 accounts
    - Significant deals: Savelys, Thales group, AXA, BNP Paribas…
    - Public accounts: Agglomeration de Grenoble, MESR, UGAP, GAIA
    - Management of 2 Inside sales
    - Target attainment: Q2FY12 = 140%, Q1FY12 = 85%, Q4FY11 = 296%, Q3FY11 = 173%, Q2FY11 = 134%

  • Acronis - Inside Sales

    Северо-Восточный административный округ 2009 - 2011 - Prospection and negotiation to SMB and upper mid-market accounts
    - Teleprospection (Infrastructure and needs identification, software solution
    proposal, quotation, follow-up pipeline of opportunities and forecasts)
    - Management of 1 Inside sales
    Results: Leads transformation ratio: 56% - Average deal 5K€
    - Target attainment Q1FY11 = 104%

  • NEC DISPLAY SOLUTION - Inside Sales

    2005 - 2008 - Product promotion, animation & evangelization to resellers, VAR and Distributors (350 accounts)
    - Maternity leave replacement (6 months): Territory Account Manager (North west)
    - Marketing : Sales analyses & reports. Distributor : Catalogs, e-mailing, incentive…

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion (Paris)

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Master 2 Marketing et commerce. Pôe paris alternance, groupe PGSM

  • IDRAC PARIS

    Paris 2005 - 2007 Master 1

  • Notre Dame Des Oiseaux

    Verneuil Sur Seine 2003 - 2005 Action Commerciale

    BTS CE

Réseau