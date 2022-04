Aline Fischer is French. Born in Alsace. She studied Political Science (Sciences-Po) and already concluded a bachelor‘s degree in sociology and a masters in Documentary directing in Lussas (Ardèche images), France. Aline Fischer deals with the following topics: gender construction and border areas, with a focus on countries that have been influenced by communism.

In March 2016 she completes her directorial diploma at the Filmuniversität Konrad Wolf in Potsdam-Babelsberg. Her feature film Meteor street (Meteorstrasse) was shown at the Berlinale 2016 and nominated for the best first feature film Award /Berlinale. It wons Best actor award in Schwerin - Filmkunstfest MV.



Mes compétences :

Fiction

WordPress

Public Relations

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Merchandising

Corps

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Indesign