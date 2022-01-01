Menu

Aline FROMONT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MSD animal health innovation - Responsable laboratoire bio analytique

    2005 - maintenant

  • SGS Cephac Europe - Directeur d'études bioanalytique

    Arcueil 1998 - 2005

  • Institut de recherches Servier - Analyste chimiste HPLC et RMN

    1996 - 1997

Formations

Réseau