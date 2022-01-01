Retail
Alisa TARABAY
Alisa TARABAY
paris
UNESCO
- Intern
paris
2013 - 2013
Internship in the division of member states and international organizations:
-Attend meetings
-Writing reports and accounts
-Conduct research on the political situation in member states
-Writing notes or statistical analysis
Paris II Panthéon Assas
- Teaching: tutor of economic sciences for first year bachelor students
2012 - 2013
RISK&CO
- Intern
2012 - 2012
Political Analysis, department of middle east and north africa.
United Nations, United Nations Development Program (UNDP)
- Intern
2011 - 2011
Activity: summer internship, working on a Socio-Economic Programme for the Reintegration of the Displaced in Mount-Lebanon
Université Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne / Ecole Normale Supérieure
Paris
2013 - 2014
Master 2
Paris
2013 - 2014
Master 2
CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF PARIS (Paris)
Paris
2012 - 2013
Master 2
Geopolitics and International Security
Pantheon Paris II Assas University
Paris
2011 - 2012
Master 1 of International and Geostrategic Economics
University Of Warsaw (Exchange Program) (Warsaw)
Warsaw
2011 - 2012
Master 1 of International Geostrategics Economics.
Pantheon Paris II Assas University
Paris
2008 - 2011
bachelor degree of International Economics and Management
Pantheon Paris II Assas University
Paris
2007 - 2008
law
