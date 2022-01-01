Menu

Alisa TARABAY

paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • UNESCO - Intern

    paris 2013 - 2013 Internship in the division of member states and international organizations:

    -Attend meetings
    -Writing reports and accounts
    -Conduct research on the political situation in member states
    -Writing notes or statistical analysis

  • Paris II Panthéon Assas - Teaching: tutor of economic sciences for first year bachelor students

    2012 - 2013

  • RISK&CO - Intern

    2012 - 2012 Political Analysis, department of middle east and north africa.

  • United Nations, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) - Intern

    2011 - 2011 Activity: summer internship, working on a Socio-Economic Programme for the Reintegration of the Displaced in Mount-Lebanon

Formations

Réseau

