Allan BURDAJEWICZ

Passionate of Software Engineering, seeking experience and new challenges in IT. 3 years experienced in software engineering and agile development of a large-scale application, mainly in backend with Java, Spring Core/Batch/Integration, Oracle-SQL, JSON/XML. Hard-worker and highly motivated in developing interesting projects.
Took part in all stages of SDLC. Have a clear understanding of engineering project management. Proven successes in software-based planning and development demanding strong learning, organizational and technical skills. Definitely ready to use his knowledge and skills in the area of Information & Communication Technology.
Constantly learning in my free time, exploring new technologies to stick to the market like AWS, Docker, Jenkins, Git as well as tools in the Javascript landscape (NodeJS, BootstrapJS, Grunt, Bower, NPM).
• Fast Learner
• Self-Organization
• Software Project Development
• Problem Solving
• Object-Oriented Programming
• Thirst for knowledge
• Teamwork
Mes compétences :
Object oriented programming
Project management
Motivated
Oracle
SQL
Flex
SmartGWT
Jenkins
Maven
SDLC
Java
Java EE
Spring Framework