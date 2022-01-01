Allan BURDAJEWICZ

Passionate of Software Engineering, seeking experience and new challenges in IT. 3 years experienced in software engineering and agile development of a large-scale application, mainly in backend with Java, Spring Core/Batch/Integration, Oracle-SQL, JSON/XML. Hard-worker and highly motivated in developing interesting projects.



Took part in all stages of SDLC. Have a clear understanding of engineering project management. Proven successes in software-based planning and development demanding strong learning, organizational and technical skills. Definitely ready to use his knowledge and skills in the area of Information & Communication Technology.



Constantly learning in my free time, exploring new technologies to stick to the market like AWS, Docker, Jenkins, Git as well as tools in the Javascript landscape (NodeJS, BootstrapJS, Grunt, Bower, NPM).



• Fast Learner

• Self-Organization

• Software Project Development

• Problem Solving

• Object-Oriented Programming

• Thirst for knowledge

• Teamwork



Mes compétences :

Object oriented programming

Project management

Motivated

Oracle

SQL

Flex

SmartGWT

Jenkins

Maven

SDLC

Java

Java EE

Spring Framework