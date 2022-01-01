Menu

Allan BURDAJEWICZ

Beltrange, LUXEMBURG

En résumé

Passionate of Software Engineering, seeking experience and new challenges in IT. 3 years experienced in software engineering and agile development of a large-scale application, mainly in backend with Java, Spring Core/Batch/Integration, Oracle-SQL, JSON/XML. Hard-worker and highly motivated in developing interesting projects.

Took part in all stages of SDLC. Have a clear understanding of engineering project management. Proven successes in software-based planning and development demanding strong learning, organizational and technical skills. Definitely ready to use his knowledge and skills in the area of Information & Communication Technology.

Constantly learning in my free time, exploring new technologies to stick to the market like AWS, Docker, Jenkins, Git as well as tools in the Javascript landscape (NodeJS, BootstrapJS, Grunt, Bower, NPM).

• Fast Learner
• Self-Organization
• Software Project Development
• Problem Solving
• Object-Oriented Programming
• Thirst for knowledge
• Teamwork

Mes compétences :
Object oriented programming
Project management
Motivated
Oracle
SQL
Flex
SmartGWT
Jenkins
Maven
SDLC
Java
Java EE
Spring Framework

Entreprises

  • CGI - IT Engineer/Consultant

    Beltrange, LUXEMBURG 2013 - 2015 HELIOS PROJECT: Working in the development of a financial reporting web application for Mars Inc:

    - J2EE, SmartGWT, J2EE/Spring, SQL/Oracle
    - Functional/Technical analysis and problem solving
    - Functional Lead, team management, teamwork
    - Project Management (Estimates, Scheduling)

  • Ausy - Consultant / Software Engineer

    Strasbourg (67000) 2012 - 2013 HELIOS PROJECT: Working in the development of the financial reporting web application for Mars Inc.

    - Java, SmartGWT, J2EE/Spring, SQL/Oracle
    - Workshops, functional trainings
    - SCRUM Development
    -JIRA, Jenkins

  • Formedition - Flash Developer/Consultant

    2010 - 2010 Working as a FLASH Developer/Consultant in the office of FORMEDITION: Design and Develop software applications and animations for an eLearning platform in collaboration with CALFAT.

  • Imprimerie Centrale S.A. - Software Developer

    2008 - 2008

  • Imprimerie Centrale S.A. - Software Developer

    2008 - 2008 Working as a trainee javascript:void(0);in the IT service of IMPRIMERIE CENTRALE. My objective was to implements a new software called "Parser Client" for the Chain Process, using Adobe Flex/AIR (MXML programming)

Formations

  • Shafston College (Brisbane, Australia)

    Brisbane, Australia 2010 - 2011 IELTS Preparation Program

    English Language School - IELTS Grade : 7

  • University Of Queensland (Brisbane, Australia)

    Brisbane, Australia 2010 - 2011 Master of Systems Engineering

    Systems Engineering - Grade: 6

    • Systems Engineering (ENGG7000)
    • Safety Engineering (ENGG7020)
    • Engineering Project Management (ENGG7800)
    • Distributed Computing (CSSE7014)
    • Predictable Professional Performance (CSSE7034)
    • Technology & Innovation Strategy (TIMS7318)
    • Management Organizational Behavior (MGTS7601)
    • Microeconomics (ECON7010)

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Informatique Et Applications De Lorraine (ESIAL) (Nancy (54) France)

    Nancy (54) France 2008 - 2011 Diplôme d'Ingénieur (Master of Computer Engineering)

    Computer Engineering (concentration Systems & Networks) - • Java, XML/XSL/XSLT/XPATH, C, Shell
    • Object-Oriented Programming
    • Data Structures
    • Discrete, Numerical, Probabilistic Mathematics
    • Computer Systems Fundamentals
    • Database Systems Conception
    • Production Management
    • Graphs for Operations Research
    • Signal, Information & Communication
    • Systems & Networks
    • Advanced Systems & Networks

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Et Technologies De L'Ingénieur (Nancy (54) France)

    Nancy (54) France 2006 - 2008 TWO-YEAR PREPARATION for competitive admission to Business and Engineering schools

    Engineering - • Object-Oriented Programming II (Championship Manager Software using Graphs – Java)
    • Object-Oriented Programming I (Data Structures Library – Java)
    • Production (CATIA Project, Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing – Catia)
    • Various engineering units: Electricity, Electromagnetic, mechanics, thermodynamics, chemistry, optics, craftsmanship

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :