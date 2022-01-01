Retail
Amel KDIDER
Ajouter
Amel KDIDER
Vaulx-Milieu
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BKSystemes
- Chef de projet
Vaulx-Milieu
maintenant
Berger-Levrault
- Analyste technique developpement
Paris
2008 - 2012
Formations
Université Lyon 1 Claude Bernard Maitrise Informatique
Villeurbanne
2007 - 2008
MASTER 2
Réseau
Agnès VINCENDEAU
Alexandre BERNOU
Leila CHERMATI
M. PAILLOT
Manon MOUNIER
Martial COLLINET
Mehdi ASSAOUI
Pascal GROS
Saida MOUNIB
Thomas DURAND