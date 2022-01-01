Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Amel MENJOUR
Ajouter
Amel MENJOUR
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Internet
Entreprises
Agence foncière
- Sous-directeur
1991 - maintenant
Formations
IHEC CARTHAGE (Tunis)
Tunis
1985 - 1990
HEC
Réseau
Dailly DOMINIQUE-PAUL
Hafedh LAROUSSI
Institut International S.A.G.E.S
Selma MENJOUR
Trust Sites WORK AT HOME